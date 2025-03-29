Danielle Collins drops 2-word reaction to Billie Jean King appreciating her for saving a dog's life

Tennis icon Billie Jean King thanked Danielle Collins after the World No. 15 rescued an injured dog, which she adopted. King has always strongly advocated for animals and for adopting shelter pets. She often tells how her parents allowed her to adopt a dog named Bootsie when she was young, and shares images of her most recent dog, Lucy.

Tennis stars often take their dogs to the Tour. Venus and Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and even Andy Murray were seen travelling with their pooches. Martina Navratilova was never without her dog, KD, and she talked about the emotional support the pet provided in a highly pressurized environment.

Danielle Collins is one such dog-lover, and the story of her adoption of her dog, Crash, has emerged during the Miami Open. She found the dog injured in the street and rescued it. Billie Jean King, the multi-Major-winning legend of tennis, was quick to thank Collins, sending her a message that the American posted on her Instagram stories:

"What an incredible story. Cheers to @danimalcollins on rescuing a dog (whom she named Crash) who had been hit by a car, rushing him to the hospital, and getting him the life-saving care he needed to survive. Best of all, she's adopted him."

In reply, Collins simply thanked King with a simple two-word message:

"Thanks Billie"

Collins has previously talked about her pets on social media. In 2023, she was traveling with a dog named Quincy, who was a popular addition to the Tour.

Danielle Collins' Crash story is a heartwarming tale of recovery

Miami Open Presented by Itau 2025 - Day 7 - Source: Getty

The story of Crash's redemption is an endearing one. Danielle Collins found the injured dog curled up on a Miami street after it had been hit by a car. She immediately took the dog to the nearest veterinary hospital, where it underwent emergency surgery, with little chance of survival. She vowed to adopt the dog if it pulled through.

Miraculously, and after five days of oxygen therapy for contusions on his lungs, Crash survived. Collins announced her new pet on social media, as reported by tennis.com:

"His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving. He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life. It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car. I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed."

Unfortunately, Crash was unable to bring Collins luck in the tournament. She was defeated by World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the Round of 16. It is not known whether Crash will accompany her for the Tour's upcoming European phase.

