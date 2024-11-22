Danielle Collins shared glimpses of her pet dog Quincy's first flight by her side. The duo kicked back on board with individual seating and in-flight treats.

Quincy is one of Collins' three dogs, namely Scout and Lola. Collins often mentions the mental support that she gains from her interactions with Quincy, who is a regular feature on the American's social media.

Collins had given a special shout-out to Quincy by signing its name on a camera lens during the 2024 Charleston Open, where she was a runner-up having lost the title to Daria Kasatkina. She also named Quincy as the MVP after her title win at this year's Miami Open.

Collins has often joked about her pet pooch's luxurious lifestyle. This time around, she posted pictures of Quincy flying in style. In one of the pictures, the dog can be seen sitting at Collin's feet and looking up at her. She used an airplane and starry-eyed emojis and captioned it:

"Mr Q goes on his very first flight today."

Screengrab from Danielle Collins' Instagram @danimalcollins

In one picture, Quincy can be seen looking out the craft's window. In another, it can be seen enjoying the in-flight delicacies. Collins hilariously captioned it:

"Cheese for Quincy and fruit for me."

Screengrabs from Danielle Collins' Instagram @danimalcollins

Collins was last seen on-court as part of Team USA at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. They lost to Team Slovakia for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Team Slovakia later lost to eventual winners, Jasmine Paolini-led team Italy, in the summit clash.

Danielle Collins practiced with her pet dog Quincy ahead of the Billie Jean King Cup 2024

Danielle Collins as part of team USA at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Image: Getty

Danielle Collins represented her home country at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The team went head-to-head against team Slovakia for a quarterfinal spot on November 14.

Taylor Townsend notched a win for Team USA against Renata Jamrichova in singles. Next, Rebecca Samskrova from team Slovakia bested Collins. However, Viktoria Huncakova and Tereza Mihalikova defeated Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend in doubles to cut Team USA's run short, 2:1.

Collins had taken to Instagram ahead of her match to share a short video of one of her practice sessions. During the session, her dog Quincy could be seen joining her on the court. She captioned it:

"Cutest practice partner."

Screengrab from Danielle Collin's Instagram @danimalcollins

Collins is currently enjoying her time out during the offseason. She will be seen in the 2025 season after reversing her decision to retire.

