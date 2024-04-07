Danielle Collins sends a shoutout to her pet dog Quincy after reaching Charleston Open final

Danielle Collins remembered her pet dog Quincy and sent a shoutout to him after reaching the final of the Credit One Charleston Open.

Collins is on an absolute roll at the moment. The Florida native has won her last 12 matches; a run that has seen the 30-year-old win the prestigious Miami Open title.

Her latest victory came in the semifinals of the Charleston Open against another in-form player in Maria Sakkari. Collins was aggressive throughout the contest, winning 6-3, 6-3, as the Greek had no answer. The 30-year-old will face fourth seed Daria Kasatkina in the final.

After the conclusion of the match, Danielle Collins was given a marker to sign the camera. The former WTA World No. 7 wrote:

"Hi Quincy!" (via The Tennis Letter on X)

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up also said hi to Quincy via social media.

Danielle Collins' Instagram post featuring her saying hi to her pet dog Quincy

Collins also went on to post about how Quincy follows her matches with a picture in which the dog can be seen alongside the American's other dogs looking at her on TV as she sat down for a post-match interview with Tennis Channel .

The reigning Miami Open champion has three dogs apart from Quincy; Scout, Lola (Apple Pie), and Quincy.

"He's always following the matches," Collins wrote on Instagram.

Danielle Collins' Instagram post showing Quincy and her other dogs watching her post-match interview with Tennis Channel

Danielle Collins named Quincy the 'Miami Open MVP'

Danielle Collins posing with the 2024 Miami Open trophy

Collins crowned her astonishing run at the Miami Open by winning the final against fourth seed Elena Rybakina. The unseeded American was not intimidated by the Kazakh's powerful serves, and stormed to a 7-5, 6-3 victory after using her two-handed backhand to devastating effect.

After winning the most prestigious title of her career so far, the 30-year-old named Quincy the 'Miami Open MVP' via a social media post, which also featured a heartwarming caption:

"Just wanted to do a very quick PSA! This year's Miami Open MVP goes to my very handsome, very sophisticated, smart, loving, charismatic, ball of energy, my favorite son... Mister Q! Quincy, I don't know what I would do without you. I love you sir!!" Collins wrote in an Instagram post that chronicled Quincy's Miami Open adventures.

Collins trails Kasatkina 1-2 in their head-to-head, but won their last encounter in the final of the 2021 Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose, California.

