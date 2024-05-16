"Just out here grinding so I can afford my dog's boujee lifestyle" - Danielle Collins' hilarious message for dog Quincy after Italian Open 2024 QF win

Danielle Collins breezed past Victoria Azarenka in an entertaining quarterfinal match at the 2024 Italian Open. After the win, which was her 19th win in 20 matches, Collins had a hilarious message about why she worked so hard on the court.

The American has been in fine form lately as she has not dropped a set in four matches in Rome. On May 15, she faced Belarusian player Azarenka in the quarterfinal at the Foro Italico. Collins defeated her in straight sets 6-4, 6-3. Throughout the match, the American had some dramatic moments.

After the match, however, she took to her Instagram Story to write a hilarious message about why she is working so hard. She put up an image of her dog lying on the bed while watching her match and wrote:

"Just out here grinding so I can afford my dog's boujee lifestyle."

Danielle Collins' Instagram Story.

Danielle Collins shares a heartwarming relationship with her "velcro dog" Quincy

Danielle Collins with her dog Quincy and partner Bryan Quipp.

Danielle Collins has been in inspired form winning the last 19 out of 20 matches. She has won two tournaments - the Miami Open and the Charleston Open. During both those tournaments, her dog Quincy received a heartwarming shoutout.

After her triumph in her hometown of Miami, she posted a video calling Quincy the MVP of the tournament. She captioned the post:

"Just wanted to do a very quick PSA! This year’s Miami Open MVP goes to my very handsome, very sophisticated, smart, loving, charismatic, ball of energy, my favorite son… Mister Q! Quincy, I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you sir!! 🏆⭐️✨💫"

Also during the Miami Open, she opened up about how Quincy cannot watch her games because he has anxiety even if he is in the stands and Collins is out there playing.

“I'm sure some of you have probably seen him running around here at some point. But he doesn't come with on the match days because he's my Velcro dog and he doesn't like leaving my side. He has a lot of anxiety when even if, like, he was sitting there and I'm here, he doesn't want the distance,” she said (via Express).

However, during her final against Daria Kasatkina at the Charleston Open in April, Quincy was there in the stands supporting Collins. She gave a shoutout to her family friend for bringing Quincy to South Carolina. Speaking to Tennis Channel after the match, she said,

"It was a really nice surprise, our great family friends Rachel and Jon decided to start driving with Quincy from Florida and got him here and they got to catch the match, which is great. Yeah! What a great surprise to celebrate this with my son."

Currently, Collins is on a great run in Rome. She will face Aryna Sabalenka on Thursday, May 16 in the semifinal of the 2024 Italian Open.