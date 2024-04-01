Danielle Collins has shared a glimpse of her dog Quincy's adventures at the 2024 Miami Open, expressing her adoration for her beloved pet.

In a fairytale run at her home tournament, Collins defeated last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina 7-5, 6-3 in the Miami Open final to clinch her maiden WTA 1000 title. The American's triumph was particularly special, as she achieved the milestone win in her last year on tour.

Despite her remarkable victory, Danielle Collins playfully deemed her dog Quincy to be the real MVP of the Miami Open. She gushed over her pet and posted an adorable video compilation of his escapades at the tournament, from receiving affectionate pets and belly rubs to playing catch with a tennis ball and even tugging the 30-year-old down a corridor.

"Just wanted to do a very quick PSA! This year’s Miami Open MVP goes to my very handsome, very sophisticated, smart, loving, charismatic, ball of energy, my favorite son… Mister Q! Quincy, I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you sir!! 🏆⭐️✨💫," she captioned her Instagram post.

Collins' heartwarming bond with her pet dog was made evident by her revelation that Quincy closely followed her matches at the Miami Open and even appeared confused by her absence at home.

"Quincy is watching, and he is tuned in, and we have videos of him watching matches and being so confused why, like, the ball and mom and why we are not there with him," Danielle Collins said in a press conference after her semifinal win.

The American hilariously also rushed to end her press conference, sharing that she needed to pick Quincy up from "daycare."

"So he will be very happy to get -- hopefully we can get out of here in time to pick him up. I've got to get out of here, guys. I have got to pick up my dog from daycare," she added.

Danielle Collins stays firm on retirement plans despite Miami Open triumph: "I hope everyone can respect that, it's a very emotional and personal thing"

Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins announced that the 2024 season would be her last after her exit from the Australian Open in January, expressing her desire to prioritize having children.

Despite her impressive win at the Miami Open, the American emphasized that she would not reconsider her retirement plans, citing her personal and emotional struggle with health issues.

"No, I'm not (smiling). Thank you, though. I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place, because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well," Danielle Collins said in her post-match press conference.

"But like I said, I have some health challenges, and with those health challenges, it makes things for me away from the court a little more difficult. I hope everyone can respect that. It's a very emotional and personal thing. Yeah," she added.

Danielle Collins will aim to carry her impressive form into the claycourt season, kicking off her Charleston Open campaign against Paula Badosa in the first round of the WTA 500 event.

Poll : Who will emerge victorious in the first round of the 2024 Charleston Open? Danielle Collins Paula Badosa 0 votes View Discussion