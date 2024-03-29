Danielle Collins recently spoke about her dog Quincy watching her matches at the Miami Open this week.

Collins, who announced in January that she will retire from pro tennis this year, has been in fine form in Miami. The 30-year-old has reached her maiden WTA 1000 final. She has only dropped one set en route to the title clash, where she will face last year's runner-up and fourth-seeded Elena Rybakina.

Speaking to the media following her semifinal win against Ekaterina Alexandrova on Thursday (March 28), Danielle Collins was asked about her dog Quincy. The World No. 53 hilariously disclosed that while her dog has watched her campaign in Miami this fortnight, he has trouble figuring out why the American hits the ball away from herself.

"Quincy is watching, and he is tuned in, and we have videos of him watching matches and being so confused why, like, the ball and mom and why we are not there with him," Collins said during her press conference.

The 30-year-old then ended her press conference by claiming that she had to pick up her pet from "daycare."

"So he will be very happy to get -- hopefully we can get out of here in time to pick him up," she added. "I've got to get out of here, guys. I have got to pick up my dog from daycare.

Danielle Collins looking to win her first-ever big title at Miami Open 2024

Danielle Collins hits a backhand at Miami Open 2024

Danielle Collins will be eager to record her maiden big title victory in Miami this week.

The American previously reached the final of the 2022 Australian Open, where she came up short of then-World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. Aside from the top-tier events, she has won two of her three finals on the WTA Tour to date.

The unseeded Collins comes into her championship match encounter against Elena Rybakina with a disadvantage of sorts, as she has only won one of their four career meetings on the WTA Tour. Moreover, the American has yet to beat the Kazakh since the latter became a top 5 player.

Regardless, Danielle Collins can take pride in achieving her career-best result at the Miami Open (she previously reached the semifinals in her tournament debut in 2015). The 30-year-old has beaten some quality opponents during this fortnight, including 14th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova, 19th-seeded Sorana Cirstea and 23rd-seeded Caroline Garcia.