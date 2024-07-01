Danielle Collins and Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield have embraced the Wimbledon spirit by paying homage to the prestigious event with their creative nail art. The duo flaunted their matching strawberry-themed nails ahead of the commencement of the main draw action at the grasscourt Major.

Entering Wimbledon as the 11th seed, Collins is making a return to the court after her second-round exit at the French Open. The American chose to take a break from tennis after a grueling six months on tour, revealing that she found herself "dreading going into work and crying daily" due to relentless questions about her decision to retire at the end of the season.

In an emotional Instagram post, the 30-year-old also expressed her intention to be back feeling "refreshed and recharged" for the grasscourt swing. Since the World No. 11 opted not to take part in any preparatory tournaments in the lead-up to Wimbledon, she has ramped up her training at the All-England Club.

Trending

She and her boyfriend Bryan Kipp recently joined Caroline Garcia and her fiance Borja Duran for an enjoyable "double date" on the court at SW19.

Danielle Collins also got ready for Wimbledon by giving her nails a makeover, showing off her strawberry-themed design for the occasion.

"Wimbledon ready!! 💜💚🍓," she posted on her Instagram story.

The American also reshared Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield's post about their matching nail art.

"Twins @danimalcollins," Broomfield posted on her Instagram story.

Danielle Collins' Instagram stories (Source: @danimalcollins on Instagram)

Collins choosing to adorn her nails in a strawberry-themed design comes as no surprise, as she recently also expressed her admiration for Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze's strawberry-themed bag at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon 2024 1R: Danielle Collins to take on Clara Tauson; Frances Tiafoe faces Matteo Arnaldi

Danielle Collins (Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins has entered the 2024 Wimbledon Championships as the 11th seed, with the aim of advancing past the third round of the grasscourt Major for the first time in her career. The American will square off against Clara Tauson in her opening match at SW19.

Collins enjoys a flawless 2-0 record against Tauson, beating the Dane 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in their most recent encounter at the 2022 Australian Open. If the World No. 11 extends her winning record against Tauson, she will take on the winner of the match between Mayar Sherif and Dalma Galfi.

Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, will kick off his campaign against Matteo Arnaldi in their first meeting on tour. Should the American triumph over Arnaldi, he will face Borna Coric or Felipe Meligeni Alves in the second round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback