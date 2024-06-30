In Pictures: Danielle Collins delights in "tennis date" with boyfriend Bryan and Caroline Garcia; couples take the court ahead of Wimbledon 2024

Danielle Collins was all smiles as she spent some quality time with her boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, on the Wimbledon courts. The couple was accompanied by Caroline Garcia and her fiancé.

Collins has reached the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club ahead of her final appearance at the Championships before retirement. The American, who has been in fine form this season, is among the top-15 favorites to win the title and would look to make a deep run.

Danielle Collins, though, has not played a grasscourt match in 2024 in the lead-up to the tournament. She has thus seemingly ramped up her preparations on the tournament grounds, with her latest practice session being with former World No. 4 Caroline Garcia.

The 2022 Australian Open runner-up took to social media to share highlights of her hit with the Frenchwoman.

"Getting those fist pumps warmed up," Collins hilariously wrote on Instagram, referring to her signature mid-match celebrations.

Danielle Collins also indicated that the session was a “double date” as she and her boyfriend, Bryan Kipp, posed with the newly-engaged Caroline Garcia and her fiancé, Borja Duran.

Both couples held tennis equipment in their hands, hinting that they participated in a fun mixed-doubles match.

Collins on Instagram

In one picture, Kipp also affectionately held Collins in his arms as she smiled from ear to ear.

Danielle Collins and boyfriend Bryan Kipp on Instagram

What Danielle Collins said about her tennis ambitions with boyfriend Bryan: "Hoping we'll play the husband-wife doubles"

Collins pictured with Kipp and her pet at the 2024 Charelston Open (Image Source: Getty)

Danielle Collins went public with her relationship with Bryan Kipp, an engineer from Columbia University, in March this year.

Kipp accompanied the American to the Charleston Open, where she won her second title of the season after the Miami Open. At the tournament, the couple posed for pictures together. Collins also spoke fondly of their relationship in her interviews that week.

During one such interaction with Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman, the American disclosed her boyfriend’s golfing interest, noting that he was relatively inexperienced in tennis.

"We haven't had a lot of time on the court for me to like teach him because we just don't find enough time cause we're doing golf and he's also at my matches a lot and he's working," she said in April.

Collins, though, added that she plans on them being a tennis-playing couple in the future.

"But in the future, I'm hoping we'll play like the husband-wife doubles like the USTA, you play for the 'Gold Ball.' I explained to him that this is a big deal in the tennis world so hopefully that doesn't tear us apart," she joked.

The 30-year-old also touched on their competitiveness.

"He is very competitive. He was a football player at Columbia. Very smart. Engineer major. So, I'm more kind of like the jock in the relationship, and he's definitely more of the cerebral one," she said.

"He has gotten me on the golf course, and I'm so competitive. I hate losing to this guy. Love him to death but hate losing to him," she added.

Collins begins her 2024 Wimbledon campaign on Tuesday, July 2, against Denmark's Clara Tauson.

