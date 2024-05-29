"Hurtful" - Danielle Collins upset about people not respecting her 'deeply personal' retirement decision

Danielle Collins is currently in outstanding form but has already planned to bid farewell to the sport by the end of the season. She has faced questions regarding her impending retirement and has been asked to rethink it. The American has expressed disappointment over people not respecting her decision.

After announcing her decision to retire at the end of 2024, Collins bagged her maiden WTA 1000 title in Miami and also won the Charleston Open. She has made multiple deep runs into tournaments this year.

Currently, she is competing at the 2024 French Open and has already advanced to the second round. Before she takes to the court against Olga Danilovic in Paris, she has won 23 out of her last 26 matches.

In several press conferences during her tours, she has been asked about her impending retirement and whether she would rethink about it due to her current form.

"I know there are a lot of great fans and people out there encouraging me to rethink things. But I have sometimes found it hurtful when people push back," Collins said during an interview with the BBC.

"Some people are quick to give their input and advice when they don't really know what you are going through. I've been very vocal about something that is deeply personal and that a lot of people do not want to talk about. The only thing I have asked is people to respect my decision," she added.

Danielle Collins suffers from endometriosis, a condition that can cause difficulty in getting pregnant. She mentioned that she has consulted multiple medical specialists and has gone through multiple surgeries.

Her decision to retire stems from the fact that she wants to build a family and she has a small window of time to achieve it.

"I'm ready for my next chapter" - Danielle Collins ready to move on from tennis

Danielle Collins at the Internationaux de Strasbourg.

Danielle Collins, who entered the Top 10 WTA rankings in the latest release, has enjoyed her life as a tennis pro for almost eight years. However, she said she is ready to move on to the next chapter of her life.

"I've loved my experience of being a professional tennis player and travelling the world. Tennis has given me the opportunity to have so many incredible experiences, many of which would not have been possible for me otherwise. But I'm ready for my next chapter," Collins said during the aforementioned interview.

She explained that she was grateful to have such a tennis career and that she always wanted it to be "short, sweet, and memorable."