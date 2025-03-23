Danielle Collins gives surprise shoutout to same fans she had huge fight with just months ago

Danielle Collins gave a surprising shout-out to the Australian Open fans in her latest interview. The American recently had an altercation with the same fans during the 2025 iteration of the tournament as they were hostile toward her.

Collins is currently competing at the Miami Open and recently qualified for the third round after besting Rebeka Masarova with a score of 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. She is now slated to square off against Aryna Sabalenka in the next round on March 24. Following this match, she sat for an interview with Sky Sports Tennis, where she was asked about her favorite fan base.

She was given various options of tournaments to choose from and among all of them, she surprisingly chose the Australian Open, despite having a brawl with the fans there in January 2025. Collins revealed that she has received a lot of support from the fans at this tournament and made the most money there. She further opened up about having a wonderful vacation and gave all the credit to the support of her fans for helping her reach that position.

"I'm going to have to go with the Australian Open. I've had a lot of great support there over the years. I mean, I know, like, whatever this year, but, honestly, it's great. I had a wonderful vacation in the Bahamas, and I think I've made my most money there, so I feel like the fans have been a large part of that with the support. You know, not support, like all of it all works. So, you know, I love the energy. And I love how into the tennis people are," Danielle Collins said.

Danielle Collins accused the Australian Open fans of being 'super drunk' after a second-round victory

Danielle Collins got involved in a controversy after her second-round victory against the Australian player, Destanee Aiava, at the Australian Open. Following this match, in the press conference, she made some comments about the crowd, highlighting their aggressiveness regarding cheering for her opponent, and said that they were pretty drunk.

Revealing that the crowd was quite hostile toward her as they wanted to see their compatriot win, she said in the post-match presser:

"Destanee is from here, and I think they wanted her to win badly. I think a lot of people were super drunk and had a hard time controlling themselves and were really excited. I think they wanted to see a good, long, hard match. Ultimately, it was a pretty cool environment, I thought, even though it was pretty rowdy. This girl loves it," Danielle Collins said.

Along with this, when the American was asked about sharing any message for the crowd, she said:

"All I have to say: good luck pissing somebody off or getting under the skin of someone who literally doesn't give a... can I say it? I mean, seriously, good luck with somebody who really doesn't care."

Danielle Collins couldn't advance further than the third round at the Australian Open, as she was bested by fellow American Madison Keys with a score of 6-4, 6-4.

