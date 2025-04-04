Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko shock fans with unexpected exchange at net after Charleston Open battle

Tennis fans reacted to an unexpected exchange between Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko at the net after their match at the 2025 Charleston Open. It marked the fourth time Collins and Ostapenko competed against each other, with each player winning twice.

Collins is the defending champion at the WTA 500 claycourt event, having won the title last year by beatimg Daria Kasatkina in the final . This year, she's seeded seventh and kicked off her campaign by beating Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-1 following a first-round bye. The American then overcame 11th seed Ostapenko 7-5, 6-3 in the third round to reach the quarter-finals.

However, what caught the attention of fans was the heartwarming moment shared between Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko at the net post-match.

The unexpected embrace between Collins and Ostapenko drew reactions from fans. One expressed their surprise and said that they were expecting a "bloodbath" given the fiery on-court attitudes of both players.

"I thought it would be a bloodbath," a fan posted.

Another mentioned that Danielle Collins and Jelena Ostapenko hugging each other after the match was "character development" for both players.

"We love character development 😍," a fan wrote.

"They are doing it to mess with the trolls. I can guarantee that," a fan posted.

"united by hatred against Iga [Swiatek] (translated from Portuguese)," a fan wrote.

Here are some other fan reactions:

"Lately, Jelena is in a good mood 💕 💕," a fan posted.

"I love the new Jelena! The horrible player persona was just an act! 😂," a fan wrote.

"Women supporting women," a fan posted.

Before her participation in the 2025 Charleston Open, Danielle Collins competed at the Miami Open, where she reached the fourth round before losing to eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka.

After beating Jelena Ostapenko, Danielle Collins will face Jessica Pegula in Charleston Open 2025 QF

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Charleston Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Following her win over Jelena Ostapenko in the third round of the 2025 Charleston Open, Collins will take on Jessica Pegula in the quarter-final.

Pegula is the top seed at the WTA 500 claycourt tournament and started her campaign in the second round after a first-round bye. She dominated qualifier Iryna Shymanovich, 6-0, 6-3, before beatingr Ajla Tomljanovic 6-3, 6-2, to book a a quarter-final with Collins.

Collins and Pegula have faced each other five times on the WTA Tour, with the World No.4 winning every time. Their most recent encounter was in the first round of the 2023 French Open, where Pegula claimed a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The winner of the Collins-Pegula match will face third seed Zheng Qinwen or ninth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the semi-final.

