Danielle Collins and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved share adorable sneak peek of their pets

Danielle Collins and Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved recently shared adorable pictures of their respective pets. Collins posted two pictures of her labradoodle, Quincy, while Nedved posted one of her pet cat Lulu.

On Monday, April 28, Korda's girlfriend Nedved took to her Instagram Stories and in the picture she shared, Lulu could be seen looking at the camera with a rather grumpy expression. Korda's girlfriend wrote a hilarious caption for the picture, suggesting that Lulu's expression stems from Nedved binging on plane crash shows.

"The look Lulu gives me when I play the 56th consecutive series about a plane crash," Nedved wrote.

Sebastian Korda's girlfriend Ivana Nedved's Instagram Story featuring her pet cat Lulu, dated Monday, April 28, 2025 (Source: Instagram/ivananedved)

Danielle Collins posted two pictures of her labradoodle Quincy on the same day via her Instagram Stories. The first one featured Quincy alongside Collins, sitting together on a brand new swing the WTA star got for her pet dog. This particular post was captioned:

"Quincy loving his new swing on the porch 🥰"

Danielle Collins' Instagram Story featuring her alongside pet dog Quincy, dated Monday, April 28, 2025 (Source: Instagram/danimalcollins)

Collins' next Instagram Story featured Quincy sitting with an adorable expression, waiting for his food. The four-time WTA Tour-level singles titlist captioned this post:

"When Quincy sits like this waiting for his food it makes my heart melt 🥹"

Collins second Instagram Story featuring Quincy, dated Monday, April 28, 2025 (Source: Instagram/danimalcollins)

Earlier this year, Quincy appeared alongside Collins for a Tennis Channel interview at the Charleston Open.

Danielle Collins and her pet labradoodle Quincy appeared together for adorable Charleston Open interview

Danielle Collins at the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Following her second-round win over compatriot Robin Montgomery at the 2025 Charleston Open, Danielle Collins sat down for a candid interview with Tennis Channel. Adorably, her pet labradoodle Quincy joined her for the interview, during which the former WTA No. 7 and 2022 Australian Open runner-up disclosed her new motto in life.

"You know my motto is gone for like, 'Play tennis, cash cheques, rescue animals, and give them the boujiest lifestyle possible,' that's my new motto," Collins said.

Collins' most recent on-court appearance came in the quarterfinals of the Charleston Open, where she lost to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. The WTA No. 30 went on to withdraw from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart citing illness.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Korda's latest competitive outing came at the ongoing 2025 Madrid Open, where he was ousted by Casper Ruud in the third round.

