Danielle Collins shares heartwarming update on dog Crash's 'second chance at life' after rescuing him from a car wreck during Miami Open

Danielle Collins recently shared a heartwarming update on Crash, a dog she rescued from a car wreck during the 2025 Miami Open. Collins already had a pet dog named Quincy, whom she affectionately refers to as Mr. Q.

Ad

Collins was seeded 14th at the WTA 1000 hard court tournament in Florida. She began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 7-6(3) in the opening round and then overcame qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the third round before falling to top seed Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round.

Following her win over Masarova in the third round of the Miami Open, during the post match on court interview, Danielle Collins had revealed that she had rescued a severely injured dog from outside the stadium and had taken him to hospital so that he could recover. She had also mentioned that she had named his Crash because he was in a car crash.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Collins took to social media to share that Crash is now out of the hospital and recovering well. She described Crash as "curious," "affectionate," and someone who is "grateful for a second chance at life."

"Crash update: Crash is recovering and finally out of the hospital after 5 days on oxygen support. His breathing is back to normal, his wounds are healing, and he is definitely enjoying all the love he is receiving. He is curious, affectionate, and grateful for a second chance at life," Collins wrote.

Ad

The former World No. 7 revealed that she has officially adopted Crash and that Quincy now has a "new brother ."

"It was so incredibly painful to witness a dog in so much pain after being hit by a car, and left in the middle of the road with so many people driving by his curled up body. I’m just grateful I was able to be there and get him the care he needed. I have officially adopted him and Quincy now has a new brother!" she continued.

Ad

Danielle Collins expressed her gratitude to the veterinarians who cared for Crash and to those who prayed for his recovery

"Once he finishes recovering he will be attending school 💕 thank you to everyone who prayed for Crash 🙏 Also a massive thank you to the wonderful team of veterinarians that took care of Crash and helped him receive the best possible care!" Danielle Collins added.

Ad

Ad

In addition to her singles matches, Danielle Collins also competed in the doubles event at the 2025 Miami Open with Desirae Krawczyk. The duo defeated the Japanese pair of Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi in the first round before falling to the Chinese pair of Wang Xinyu and Zheng Saisai in the second round.

Danielle Collins is next expected to compete at the 2025 Charleston Open

Danielle Collins with Charelston Open 2024 trophy [Image Source: Getty Images]

Danielle Collins will next compete at the 2025 Charleston Open, scheduled to take place from March 31 to April 6, 2025. The matches of the tournament will be played on the outdoor green clay courts at the Family Circle Tennis Center on Daniel Island in Charleston, South Carolina.

Ad

This year, Collins will be returning to defend her title at the WTA 500 tournament. In 2024, she defeated the likes of Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, and Sloane Stephens in the first three rounds.

The former World No.7 triumphed over Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively and then went on to defeat Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the final to claim the title.

Speaking about playing and defending her title at the 2025 Charleston Open, Danielle Collins said:

Ad

"After a 2024 season that I'm very proud of, I have decided to return to defend my title at the Credit One Charleston Open. Winning this event last year was an unforgettable moment, and the energy and love from the fans in Charleston made it even more special . I can’t wait to come back, play in front of that amazing crowd once more, and give it my all!" [via WTA Tennis]

Apart from Danielle Collins, players such as Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula, Daria Kasatkina, Emma Navarro, Zheng Qinwen, Belinda Bencic, and Sofia Kenin among others will participate at the 2025 Charleston Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback