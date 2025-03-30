Danielle Collins travels with her "favorite son" to Charleston, reveals how he's adjusting to new family member ahead of title defense

Danielle Collins recently shared adorable glimpses of her 'favorite son' Quincy, travelling to Charleston along with the new member of their family, Crash. She recently rescued a Belgian Shepherd in Miami after it was struck by a car, and hence the name. The tennis star is en route to the Charleston Open with her dogs and will look to defend her title at the WTA 500 tournament.

She ended her run at the 2025 Miami Open with a heartbreak after being defeated by the eventual winner, Aryna Sabalenka, in the round of 16 match. However, she has entered Charleston as a seventh seed and will hope to end her trophyless run, owing to her impeccable track record in the tournament.

However, Collins has been having a great time going into the tournament as she is with great company during her journey. She took to her Instagram stories to share a sweet photo-dump of her travel diaries. She wrote on one of the stories:

"Quincy is still getting used to Crash and his puppy energy,"

Her support system just grew bigger with the recent addition of Crash. Danielle Collins had also shared that Quincy was one of her main cheerleaders during last year's Miami Open.

"I don’t know what I would do without you" - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins claimed that her dog Quincy was a real MVP after she appeared during her 2024 Miami campaign. She posted pictures of them both on her Instagram and wrote:

"Just wanted to do a very quick PSA! This year’s Miami Open MVP goes to my very handsome, very sophisticated, smart, loving, charismatic, ball of energy, my favorite son… Mister Q! Quincy, I don’t know what I would do without you. I love you sir!! 🏆⭐️✨💫."

She even highlighted how Quincy cheered on for her by tuning into all her matches when she was asked about her in the post-match interview. Collins said:

"Quincy is watching, and he is tuned in, and we have videos of him watching matches and being so confused why, like, the ball and mom and why we are not there with him."

"So he will be very happy to get -- hopefully we can get out of here in time to pick him up. I've got to get out of here, guys. I have got to pick up my dog from daycare," she added.

The Credit One Charleston Open 2025 will kick off on March 31, and Collins will be seen in action on April 1.

