"Danielle Collins is the worst" - Fans slam American for accusing cameraman of 'wildly inappropriate' conduct toward her & Emma Raducanu in Strasbourg

Danielle Collins is no stranger to controversy, and the American was at it again during her second-round win over Emma Raducanu at the ongoing 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg. This time, Collins went after a courtside cameraman, accusing him of violating her and Raducanu's space. The incident didn't go down well with many tennis fans, who were quick to voice their disapproval of Collins' behavior.
On Wednesday, May 21, Collins registered a thrilling 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 comeback victory against Raducanu in the second round of the WTA 500-level claycourt event in France. During a changeover, the former No. 7 had a go at a cameraman who was positioned between the American and the Brit's respective courtside benches and immediately behind the tennis umpire chair.
"I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me & you don’t need to be on top of Emma. It’s wildly inappropriate," Danielle Collins told the cameraman.
Several tennis fans on X (formerly Twitter) slammed Danielle Collins over her startling accusation against the cameraman.
"Omg. She is truly the worst," a fan wrote.
"Too bad that without that cameraman she wouldn’t earn the amounts she earns. Congratulations also to the organization for placing that structure in that point," commented another.
"Between the screams and shouts she gives when she manages to sink the ball or celebrating his opponent's mistakes and the unbearable attitude she has with the event staff, Collins should definitely retire like she had planned before," another fan chimed in.
"Is he not just doing his job?" one asked.
"It’s TV. There’s a camera man zooming 3 inches from the quarterback’s face after he loses the super bowl. Grow up," another fan urged.
"Who does she think she is? Cameraman is doing his job. No one complains ever? Only this Karen," weighed in yet another fan.
In the aftermath of the result, Collins opened up on why she behaved the way she did with the cameraman.
"Self-expression is important... I'm not meek and mild" - Danielle Collins
During her post-match, on-court interview, Collins didn't shy away from speaking up about her fiercely competitive mentality, which occasionally she channels in ways that land her in controversy. She highlighted the importance of "self-expression" for her and how she isn't someone who lives life in a low-key manner. The 2024 runner-up in Strasbourg said:
"I think to be good at anything, self-expression is really important. There aren’t too many successful people in the world that feel like they can’t be themselves, and I think you have to be yourself and I’m a competitor at the end of the day, I’m not meek and mild, I’m not someone who is yeah. Just kind of going through life quietly, and I want to succeed, and I know what it takes to succeed."
Danielle Collins' next challenge in Strasbourg is to get past the resurgent Anna Kalinskaya in the quarterfinals. Kalinskaya has so far eliminated two Americans from the WTA 500 event; Caroline Dolehide in the first round and more significantly, No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula in the second.