WATCH: Danielle Collins calls out cameraman for 'wildly inappropriate' behavior with Emma Raducanu & her in Strasbourg

Danielle Collins boldly slammed a cameraman for being in close proximity to the American during a changeover in her Round of 16 match against Emma Raducanu at the Strasbourg Open. Collins has been known for her outspoken attitude and did not hesitate to ask the cameraman to give way to both her and the Brit while they were on their break.

Ad

The 31-year-old went on to secure a dominant 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 victory against Raducanu and advanced into the quarterfinals of the WTA 500 tournament. The incident took place as Collins looked to her left during one of the changeovers during the match, and walked up to the cameraman, asking him to move aside as she needed to fill water.

She immediately warned him that it was "wildly inappropriate" to get so close to players while they were taking some time off.

Ad

Trending

“I need to get water. We’re on a changeover. You don’t need to be that close to me & you don’t need to be on top of Emma. It’s like wildly inappropriate. Not that difficult to give space,” she said.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Danielle Collins has always embraced her bold nature and has been an advocate for speaking up to one's needs and being who they are. After the match at Strasbourg as well, she responded strongly on this matter.

"I’m not meek & mild" - Danielle Collins

Danielle Collins at the Italian Open 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Danielle Collins was criticized for being outspoken during her Australian Open campaign this year, but ever since then, she has clarified her stance on people's reaction to her behavior, saying that she is proud of who she is. After her loss to Madison Keys at the Australian Open, she said:

Ad

"Maybe with age comes an attitude of being yourself and accepting who you are. I'm proud of myself, I've gotten to the point where I really don't care anymore about what people who aren't important to me think."

Even now, her stance doesn't change on the matter, as she said that it was very important to her to embrace herself, after her match against Emma Raducanu at the Strasbourg Open.

Ad

“To be good at anything, self expression is really important. There aren’t many successful people that feel like they can’t be themselves. I’m a competitor at the end of the day. I’m not meek & mild," she added.

She will look to continue channeling her positive attitude in her game and try to secure a title at the tournament ahead of the French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aatreyi Sarkar Aatreyi Sarkar is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University and a U.S. State Department scholar at The University of Kansas, she blends her academic background with her passion for storytelling.



Aatreyi sources accurate information from social media platforms to stay updated on the latest developments and fan discussions. She strives to produce engaging, insightful, and experimental content that connects with readers, aspiring to make tennis more accessible and captivating for fans around the globe



She finds immense inspiration in Novak Djokovic, whose incredible comebacks and relentless determination motivate her to approach her work with the same passion. Roland Garros is her favorite tournament, cherished for its unique clay-court challenges and historical importance.



Though new to professional writing, Aatreyi has been an avid debater and quizzer since middle school, showcasing her analytical skills and creativity. Outside tennis, she is a passionate cricket fan, baker, and reader who enjoys exploring literature beyond academic constraints. Know More