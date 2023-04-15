Daniil Medvedev became the 11th player on the ATP Tour to reach the $30M mark in career prize money after his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign.

Medvedev's immense success on tour in recent times meant that the Russian bagged $3,432,040 in just the last three and a half months, which accounts for more than one-tenth of his total career earnings.

The World No. 5 has bagged four titles so far this year - the Miami Open, Dubai Tennis Championships, Qatar Open, and ABN AMRO Open - which bestowed him with a hefty sum of money.

Medvedev's net career prize money now stands at $30,032,422. He currently holds the 7th position among active players on the tour, below the likes of Stan Wawrinka, Alexander Zverev and Andy Murray. Novak Djokovic tops the chart with a massive $167,014,841 to his name.

Medvedev had a rough start to his season, enduring a third-round exit at the Australian Open that dropped him outside the top 10 in the rankings. However, he has found his rhythm ever since, winning four tournaments this year.

Daniil Medvedev most recently endured a quarterfinal loss to Holger Rune, 6-3, 6-4 at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday (April 14).

Despite the loss, Medvedev had a campaign to remember at the Masters event. He registered a win against a top 20 opponent on clay for the first time since 2019 when he beat Alexander Zverev in the third round. The Russian came from behind to win an intensely fought encounter with the German.

Daniil Medvedev "very happy" with his campaign in Monte-Carlo

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Adelaide International 1

Daniil Medvedev has stated that he is satisfied with his performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, taking positives from his impressive wins in the opening two matches on a surface where he is yet to prove his worth.

During a press conference after his quarterfinal loss to Rune, Medvedev mentioned his win against Zverev as a positive outcome.

"It was not bad," Medvedev said. "I beat good players on clay. Yesterday evening [against Zverev] was magic. It was very tough on clay. It's not easy to win matches like this."

The 27-year-old added that he was pleased with his overall performance at the Masters event.

"Overall, it's very positive. There are other big tournaments coming up. We'll see what I do there, but I'm very happy with this tournament in Monte-Carlo," he said.

Daniil Medvedev is now 31-4 on the season. He has yet to announce where he will be playing next.

Poll : 0 votes