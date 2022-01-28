"If you don't give a coaching violation, you are a small cat" - Daniil Medvedev rants at chair umpire in AO semifinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas

Daniil Medvedev accused Stefanos Tsitsipas of receiving illegal coaching during their semifinal encounter at the 2022 Australian Open on Friday. Medvedev also felt the chair umpire turned a blind eye to the incident, which prompted an angry tirade from the Russian.

The high-octane encounter ended 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in favor of Medvedev, who advanced to his second consecutive Grand Slam final. The contest was not without its share of drama, with one particular incident involving the Russian standing out.

Wide World of Sports @wwos



The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! 🤯🤯



- live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP!The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! 🤯🤯 #AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. MEDVEDEV BLOWS UP! 😡😡The Russian has sensationally accused Tsitsipas of being coached and has GIVEN IT to the umpire over it too! 🤯🤯#AusOpen - live on Channel 9, 9Now and Stan Sport. https://t.co/8Xa3qOjvnf

After losing his serve to go 5-4 down in the second set, Medvedev demanded Jaume Campistol, the chair umpire, issue a coaching violation to Tsitsipas. The 26-year-old was of the opinion that Tsitsipas' father was talking after every point and providing his son with tips, which is not permitted in tennis.

When Campistol did not take action, the Russian lashed out by calling him a "bad" referee, among other things.

"His father can talk [during] every point? Will you answer my question please? How can his father talk [after] every point? Oh my god, you are so bad. How can you be so bad in the semifinal?" Medvedev ranted. "Look at me, I am talking to you. I want you to give him a coaching [violation] because his father is talking to him after points."

At the end of the set, Medvedev stopped by the umpire on his way to the bathroom and continued the tirade. The Russian referred to Campistol as "a small cat" for not being brave enough to call out Tsitsipas' father.

"You understand right?" Medvedev said. "If you don't [give him a coaching violation], you are... how can I say it? A small cat."

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Medvedev before leaving the court:



"You understand, right? If you don't [give him a coaching warning], you are - how can I say it - a small cat."



A.



Small.



Cat. Medvedev before leaving the court:"You understand, right? If you don't [give him a coaching warning], you are - how can I say it - a small cat."A. Small.Cat. https://t.co/2650GypYHh

Medvedev's claims were finally justified in the fourth set, when Campistol warned Tsitsipas about receiving illegal coaching. The announcement did not sit well with a large portion of the crowd, who expressed their disappointment with a chorus of boos.

Wide World of Sports @wwos An hour after Medvedev's outburst, Tsitsipas cops a warning for coaching after all!



- live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport Well well well!An hour after Medvedev's outburst, Tsitsipas cops a warning for coaching after all! #AusOpen - live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport Well well well! 👀 An hour after Medvedev's outburst, Tsitsipas cops a warning for coaching after all! 👀#AusOpen - live on Channel 9 and 9Now. Ad-Free Live & On Demand on Stan Sport https://t.co/0yeIidnBAy

According to reports from the broadcaster Eurosport, the coaching violation was handed after confirmation from one of the tournament referees. Eva Asderaki-Moore, who is from Greece, positioned herself below Tsitsipas' player box. Once she was satisfied that Tsitsipas' father was indeed guilty of coaching, she conveyed the same to Campistol, who issued the warning.

The Tennis Podcast @TennisPodcast Babsi Schett on Eurosport confirms that the tournament referee is now sitting below Tsitsipas's box - along with Eva Azderaki-Moore, who speaks Greek.



Hence the coaching violation, one assumes. Babsi Schett on Eurosport confirms that the tournament referee is now sitting below Tsitsipas's box - along with Eva Azderaki-Moore, who speaks Greek. Hence the coaching violation, one assumes.

Daniil Medvedev faces Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Australian Open

Daniil Medvedev will square off against Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Australian Open

After 14 days of non-stop action, the 2022 Australian Open will culminate with a battle between Daniil Medvedev and Rafael Nadal for the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Nadal defeated World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 to advance to the final.

José Morgado @josemorgado



He is one win away from the historic



[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reaches his 29th career Grand Slam final, 6th (1-4) at the #AusOpen He is one win away from the historic #21th Major title. Never been this close.[getty] Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 and reaches his 29th career Grand Slam final, 6th (1-4) at the #AusOpen. He is one win away from the historic #21th Major title. Never been this close.[getty] https://t.co/ZWc9BL4vzF

At stake for the Russian is the World No. 1 ranking, his second Grand Slam title, his first Australian Open title and a shot at becoming the first non-Big 3 player since Andre Agassi in 2000 to win two consecutive Majors.

On the line for the Spaniard is his second Australian Open title, his first Grand Slam since the 2020 Roland Garros and more importantly, his 21st Major title that would move him ahead of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Slam race.

Also Read Article Continues below

The head-to-head between Nadal and Medvedev is currently 3-1 in the Spaniard's favor, but the World No. 2 won their most recent meeting at the 2020 ATP Finals. The last time the two met at a Grand Slam was at the 2019 US Open final), where the Spaniard prevailed in five sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram