Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev exchanged a less than friendly handshake at the net after their third-round encounter at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

After defeating Alexander Bublik and Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening two rounds, Zverev entered the match against Medvedev riding high on confidence. He continued with his good form, and even served for the match at 5-4 in the second set.

However, a valiant effort from Medvedev saw the match get out of the German's reach. Zverev also let slip two match points in the deciding set, eventually losing the match 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(7).

Possibly bubbling over with frustration and agony, Zverev maintained an impassive face while shaking hands with Medvedev at the net. He awkwardly brushed over the Russian's hand without exchanging any words.





With Zverev serving for the match twice and holding two match points,



Daniil Medvedev eventually came through 3-6 7-5 7-6(7)!

Both Zverev and Medvedev struggled for consistency throughout the intense encounter. In the dying stages the pressure got to Zverev, as he produced errors on both match points while his opponent remained calm and composed to get through.

Speaking to the media after the match, Daniil Medvedev opined that Zverev should have done better having served for it twice. However, he admitted that the serve does not count as a huge advantage on clay, adding that any match on the surface could turn around in a second.

"He [Alexander Zverev] served two times for the match, he probably should have done better, but that is also clay courts," Medvedev said.

"The serve doesn’t count as much, so as soon as someone gets a little bit tight, the match can turn around in one second," he added. "That’s what I managed to do."

With his win on Thursday, Medvedev improved his head-to-head record against Zverev to 8-6.

Daniil Medvedev to face Holger Rune in Monte-Carlo Masters quarterfinals

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Daniil Medvedev will face Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday (April 14). This will be the duo's first ever meeting on tour.

The sixth-seeded Rune registered an impressive win over Dominic Thiem in the second round. He made it to the last eight after his third-round opponent, Matteo Berrettini, withdrew from the match, citing pain in his obliques.

During his on-court interview on Thursday, Medvedev assessed his next opponent. The Russian stated that he would have to replicate his third-round performance to put himself in position to beat Rune.

"He’s an amazing player. We practised many times," Daniil Medvedev said about Holger Rune. "We practised a lot on clay. I don’t think I ever won a set, but I was playing good today, so I hope to show this good tennis tomorrow."

