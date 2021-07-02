Daniil Medvedev after beating Alcaraz: "British fans at Wimbledon are the most rational ones because they don't have favorites except Roger, Rafa & Novak"

Daniil Medvedev stormed into the third round at Wimbledon with a commanding 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win over teenage prodigy Carlos Alcaraz. But the match also had an interesting interaction between Medvedev and the crowd, which the Russian spoke about in his post-match press conference.

Medvedev served for the opening set at 5-3 but was broken, prompting many in the stands to throw their weight behind Alcaraz. But Medvedev had the last laugh as he immediately broke the Spaniard again to pocket the set.

The second seed then pointed to his ears, in what seemed to be a sly dig at the lack of support shown towards him by the fans.

When asked about the gesture during his press conference, Daniil Medvedev claimed that he likes to interact with the fans. The Russian also opined that British fans are more "rational" than most, given that they aren't usually too partisan - unless Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic are playing.

"Yeah first of all I like to interact with the fans," Medvedev said. "I feel like British fans at Wimbledon are the most rational ones because they don't really have the favorites except of course Roger, Rafa and Novak which is completely normal. And they go for everybody and that's why I was actually a little surprised, (but) I felt like especially when we had good points and they were supporting me a lot."

The crowd on No. 1 Court have been loving the effort by Carlos Alcaraz.



Medvedev has not been loving them loving it.



When his winning the first set was followed by a disappointed groan, he did this. And then did it several more times in case they missed it the first time. pic.twitter.com/VQsGaV0SlH — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) July 1, 2021

Daniil Medvedev also spoke about the Wimbledon courts, which have been a source of controversy this year. A number of players have slipped and fallen on the slick surface over the last week, with some like Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino even suffering serious injuries.

When asked to comment on that, Daniil Medvedev first pointed out that the conditions were "perfect" in the match against Carlos Alcaraz as it was sunnier than usual. But the Russian did admit that the court was far more slippery in his first-round match against Jan-Lennard Struff, when the roof was closed.

"Today was perfect (the court conditions)," Daniil Medvedev said. "Actually again, I'm on a streak. I didn't fall down yet once in this grasscourt season so I want to continue it but first match with Jan-Lennard Struff with roof closed, humidity and rain, court was super slippery which I find quite normal. Today was hot dry conditions in a way, so not slippery at all for me."

Medvedev, asked what he remembers of Cilic winning US Open SEVEN years ago:

"If I'm not mistaken, I was playing Futures in France in a town called Mulhouse where I won doubles with Karen Khachanov. And that's when he won US Open so I didn't see his matches..."



He is NOT mistaken pic.twitter.com/qoCZgfTDES — Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) July 1, 2021

Daniil Medvedev will now face former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic in the third round on Saturday. Medvedev heaped praise on Cilic during the presser, before going on to crack a joke at the Croat's expense.

"Marin is a great champion so it's not an easy draw," Medvedev said. "He was in the final here in Wimbledon, almost beat Roger, was close (laughs). So tough draw, tough opponent, huge respect to him."

I'm sure Carlos Alcaraz will sooner or later be in the top 10: Daniil Medvedev

During his on-court interview immediately after the match, Daniil Medvedev spoke in glowing terms about Carlos Alcaraz. Medvedev claimed the Spaniard exceeded his expectations considering that he was playing on a surface he wasn't used to.

The Russian admitted that Alcaraz was outclassed in the second and third sets, but stressed that the teenager was well on his way to the top 10.

"Carlos is an amazing player," Daniil Medvedev said. "And I was actually surprised in a way in the first set because grass is not his best surface but he was giving it all there. Of course, second and third sets maybe the gap was too high but I’m sure he’s going to be sooner or later in the top 10 and maybe even higher."

