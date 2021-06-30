Serena Williams says she was "heartbroken" to withdraw from Wimbledon, claims the love she received from the crowd "meant the world" to her

Serena Williams' 2021 Wimbledon campaign came to an unfortunate and untimely end in the first round on Tuesday. Williams slipped in the fifth game of her opener against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and appeared to hurt a part of her leg that was already heavily strapped.

The seven-time champion went off court for treatment but returned with a heavy limp. Williams played on for a few more points before going down again in the seventh game, this time struggling to get back on her feet.

The chair umpire rushed to Williams as she took the long walk to the net and tearfully conceded the match to Sasnovich.

Williams waved goodbye and gestured an apology to the crowd, who gave a standing ovation to one of the greatest champions in Wimbledon history. The 39-year-old skipped her media obligations and was reportedly seen leaving the the All England Club.

Serena Williams issued a statement to the media shortly after. In it, the 39-year-old said she was "heartbroken" to go out in such a manner but expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the fans who showered her with adulation throughout the short-lived match.

"I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg," Williams said. "My love and gratitude are with the fans and the team who make being on Centre Court so meaningful. Feeling the extraordinary warmth and support of the crowd today when I walked on - and off - the court meant the world to me."

Serena Williams will not be fined for skipping her press conference as players who have suffered an injury can forego their media obligations.

Britain's Andy Murray, who had a difficult time on the slippery surface in his first-round clash on Monday, sympathized with Serena Williams.

"Brutal for @serenawilliams but centre court is extremely slippy out there," Murray tweeted. "Not easy to move out there."

Aliaksandra Sasnovich said she was "sad" for the 2019 runner-up and admitted the grass on court was difficult to move on.

"I'm so sad for Serena. She is a great champion," said Sasnovich. "It happens sometimes in tennis, but all the best to her. It (the surface) was very slippery--I fell as well. When she did an angle, I couldn't run, because it was so slippery."

Saddened to see Serena Williams' Wimbledon end with an injury: Billie Jean King

Billie Jean King, a six-time champion at Wimbledon, expressed her dismay at Serena Williams' withdrawal on Twitter.

"Saddened to see Serena’s Wimbledon end with an injury," wrote King. "She’s a champion, and I hope she’s back on the courts soon."

Serena Williams was not the only victim of the slippery surface on the day. Minutes before the American took the court, Adrian Mannarino hurt his knee badly after slipping in his first-round match against Roger Federer.

Like Williams, the Frenchman, too, got some treatment and played a few more points before ultimately conceding the match.

Adrian Mannarino after his fall as Roger Federer looks on

Naturally, the slippery grass at Wimbledon has raised a fair few eyebrows in the tennis community. Many players, including Novak Djokovic, have tumbled to the turf quite often after losing their footing, and it remains to be seen if Wimbledon will do anything about their surface from the next edition onwards.

