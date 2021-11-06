Daniil Medvedev "never thought" about year-end No. 1 finish, says Novak Djokovic has a "big chance" to seal top spot in Paris

Daniil Medvedev has claimed that he "never thought" about his Year-End No. 1 race with Novak Djokovic during the ongoing Paris Masters. Medvedev pointed out that Djokovic came to Paris with the goal of securing the top spot and highlighted how close the Serb is to accomplishing the feat.

Djokovic and Medvedev were separated by 1,900 ranking points heading into the Paris Masters. That means the World No. 1 had to make the title round at Paris-Bercy to secure the No. 1 spot for a record-breaking seventh time.

After beating Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals on Friday, Djokovic is now one win away from surpassing Pete Sampras' record of six year-end No. 1 finishes regardless of what Medvedev does in Paris and Turin.

Speaking to the media after beating Hugo Gaston in the quarterfinals, Medvedev said the idea of finishing the year as No. 1 never entered his mind. He did, however, admit that he would have been more interested in the milestone had he won at Indian Wells, considering it would have boosted his chances of toppling Djokovic.

"To be honest, I never thought about it (Year-End No. 1 rank race)," Daniil Medvedev said. "After US Open, I mean, I guess if I would win Indian Wells it could get into my mind more. Right now it's not the case, because also, I'm not sure of the mathematics. But I guess if Novak is in the final, he maybe secures it. Maybe he needs one match win in Turin."

🏆 Rolex Paris Masters - Fin de l'aventure pour Hugo Gaston, qui s'est incliné face à Daniil Medvedev hier soir !

Medvedev explained that since Djokovic has all but secured the No. 1 spot, he doesn't give too much thought about the race anymore.

"We all know who Novak is," added Daniil Medvedev. "There is big chance he's going to be able to make it. So that's why I don't think about it."

According to the Russian, he will only start thinking about it on the off chance that a title win at Turin would secure him top spot.

"If, at one moment -- I don't know," continued Daniil Medvedev. "Let's say, I don't know, we cannot even be in the same group in Turin, but I don't know, his last match in Turin and I know that if I win the tournament I'm going to become No. 1, whatever, then that's where it can get into my mind."

Medvedev reaffirmed that things are no longer in his control, before highlighting that the race to finish No. 1 was the main reason for Novak Djokovic deciding to take part in the Paris Masters.

Novak Djokovic is one win away from securing the Year-End No. 1 ranking ahead of Daniil Medvedev

"Now nothing depends on me," Daniil Medvedev added. "I just need to try to win matches. So, yeah, I guess the answer is it's more in his mind and that's what he's trying to do, that's why also maybe he came here. So, yeah, it's more up to him."

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev on course to meet for the 10th time in their careers

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev could meet in the final of the 2021 Paris Masters, provided they score wins over Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev, respectively.

Should they lock horns on Sunday, it would be their 10th career meeting on tour, with Djokovic currently leading the head-to-head 5-4. Medvedev has won four of their last six meetings, including the much-talked-about US Open final, where he handed an off-color Djokovic a beatdown.

Tennis TV



sees off Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach his 71st Masters 1000 semi-final in Paris!



#RolexParisMasters 22-0 against Americans since the start of 2017 🤯 @DjokerNole sees off Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach his 71st Masters 1000 semi-final in Paris!

