Daniil Medvedev-conquerer Benjamin Bonzi sarcastically claps back at 'booing' crowd after 'wild' drama in US Open 1R win

Benjamin Bonzi came out on top against Daniil Medvedev in a five-set, first-round thriller at the 2025 US Open. The majority of the crowd at the Louis Armstrong Stadium loudly backed the Russian. However, ultimately, the contest went Bonzi's way, and in the aftermath, the Frenchman used sarcasm to clap back at the crowd.
Bonzi has been something of a kryptonite for Medvedev, and the Frenchman had won both the pair's encounters prior to their meeting at this year's US Open. At Flushing Meadows, despite being repeatedly booed by the crowd, the ATP No. 51 registered a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4 victory against the 2021 US Open champion.
In his post-match, on-court interview, Benjamin Bonzi spoke up briefly about the "wild" energy at the Louis Armstrong Stadium during his clash with Daniil Medvedev.
"I may have got some new fans but also some new non-fans. The energy was wild," Bonzi said.
The 29-year-old went on to sarcastically thank the fans who cheered for the Russian and jeered him.
"Thanks for all the ones who were booing. Thanks for the energy in the 5th," he added.
One of the controversial incidents that marred the match was a photographer bizarrely walking on to the court just as Benjamin Bonzi was about to serve for the match in the third set. A lengthy delay followed and amid it, loud boos rang out. An irate Daniil Medvedev lashed out at the chair umpire for being unable to get the situation under control.
Bonzi is now set to face home hope Marcos Giron in the second round. Meanwhile, Medvedev's misery on the Grand Slam stage continues.
Daniil Medvedev's early US Open 2025 exit means the Russian's best finish at a Major this year was a run to the second round in Melbourne
Medvedev's fortunes at Grand Slams this year have been woeful. His second-round finish at the Australian Open is astonishingly his best run at a Major in 2025. At all the other Slams, the former No. 1 exited after suffering shocking first-round losses.
In Melbourne, it was American teenager Learner Tien who dashed Medvedev's hopes in the second round, while in Roland Garros, Cameron Norrie dispatched the Russian. Interestingly, at this year's Wimbledon Championships, it was none other than Benjamin Bonzi who ousted Medvedev in the first round of the grass Major.
Following his latest loss to Bonzi at the 2025 US Open despite having the crowd's support, Medvedev cut a frustrated figure and took his frustrations out by smashing a racket.