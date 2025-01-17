Daniil Medvedev-conqueror Learner Tien treats himself to 'celebratory' pizza after shock Australian Open 2R win

Learner Tien was seen treating himself to a "celebratory" pizza after his second-round win at the 2025 Australian Open. Tien managed to defeat Daniil Medvedev, who had a runner-up finish at the Grand Slam tournament last year, in the second round.

Tien's journey to the main draw at the Melbourne Major included him navigating through the qualifying rounds by defeating Gregoire Barrere 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1, Juan Pablo Ficovich 6-4, 6-2 and Jozef Kovalík 6-3, 6-4.

In the first round of the tournament, the 19-year-old triumphed over Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 and then caused a major upset in the second round when he defeated fifth seed Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 1-6, 7-6(10-7) in four hours and 49 minutes to secure his place in the third round

Following his win over Medvedev, during the post-match press conference, Learner Tien entered the media room with a pizza box in hand. He revealed that he had promised himself a pizza regardless of the match's outcome. The American also admitted that he was relieved that it turned out to be a "celebratory" pizza rather than a consolation one.

“Did you get a pizza?" the interviewer asked.

“I did," Tien said.

“How does it feel getting to eat a pizza after?" the interviewer asked.

“I said to someone earlier that it was either going to be celebratory or a binge eat, like cope. So you know it feels better that it's more celebratory for sure," Learner Tien replied.

Prior to the start of his campaign at the 2025 Australian Open, Learner Tien had participated in the Hong Kong Tennis Open. He lost in the first round to Cameron Norrie 3-6, 5-7 in the singles event.

For the doubles the American had partnered with Zizou Bergs and the pair had received a wild card into the main draw. In the first round, they defeated the duo of Norrie and Luciano Darderi 6-7(5), 7-6(7), [11-9] in the first round before falling 3-6, 2-6 to the top-seeded pair of Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul.

Learner Tien will face Corentin Moutet at the 2025 Australian Open 3R match

Learner Tien at the 2025 Australian Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Learner Tien will go head-to-head with Corentin Moutet in the third round of the 2025 Australian Open. This match will mark the first time that these two players will meet on the ATP Tour

Moutet kicked off his journey at the Melbourne Major by securing a hard-fought victory over the 25th seed, Alexei Popyrin, with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the first round. He then overcame qualifier Mitchell Krueger in the second round with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3), 6-4 to earn himself a spot in the third round where he will go up against Tien.

The victor of the upcoming match between Tien and Moutet will advance to face either Lorenzo Sonego or Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round of the 2025 Australian Open.

