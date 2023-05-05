Daniil Medvedev delighted by Met Gala-inspired meme of himself

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was recently delighted by a Met Gala-inspired meme of himself.

The 2023 Met Gala took place on Monday, May 1. This year's Costume Institute exhibition - "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" - celebrated Karl Lagerfeld's entire body of work and life, so the dress code was appropriately "in honor of Karl."

It saw tennis legend Roger Federer returning to the event for the first time since 2017, when he wowed fans worldwide with a crystal cobra in his tuxedo. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was co-chair of this year's Met Gala, was joined on the red carpet in New York by his wife Mirka.

The Swiss legend was not the only tennis star to attend this year's Met Gala. Serena Williams, who announced her pregnancy at the event, Andy Roddick, and Matteo Berrettini were also present.

Following the conclusion of the Met Gala, Daniil Medvedev, who was absent from it, took to Twitter to respond to a hilarious meme depicting him at the event. While he didn't write any specific words, he did express his sentiments through a couple of laugh-out-loud emojis.

How has Daniil Medvedev fared so far in 2023?

Daniil Medvedev pictured at the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open - Day Eight.

Daniil Medvedev has had a fantastic season so far in 2023. He began his season at the Adelaide International, where he reached the semifinals before losing in straight sets to Novak Djokovic.

He then competed in the Australian Open as the seventh seed, defeating Marcos Giron and John Millman before losing in straight sets to American Sebastian Korda in the third round. His defeat knocked him out of the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

However, the Russian had a back-to-back-to-back title-winning streak after that, as he won the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam by defeating Jannik Sinner. This was followed by his title victory at the Qatar Open, where he defeated three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray.

Shortly after, Daniil Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev in the final to win the Dubai Tennis Championships, his third title in three weeks and his 18th overall. He didn't drop a set during the tournament and defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic on the way.

The 27-year-old then advanced to the final of the Indian Wells Masters, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz, and then won the Miami Open by defeating Jannik Sinner once again.

The former US Open champion then began his clay season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, reaching the quarterfinals. He then competed in the Madrid Open, where he lost in the fourth round to compatriot Aslan Karatsev.

