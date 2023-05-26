Daniil Medvedev is quite delighted to run into rival Novak Djokovic in the French Open practice, as evidenced by his social media post. Medvedev is set to begin his French Open campaign, and he is on the opposite side of the draw from World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

The Russian has improved on his least favorite surface, winning the Rome Masters last week, and he, like Alcaraz, will face a qualifier in the opening round. While engrossed in his practice sessions before the start of the clay court Major, Daniil Medvedev found himself crossing paths with none other than Novak Djokovic.

The encounter left Medvedev overjoyed, and the Russian tennis sensation took to Twitter to express himself through the clever use of an emoji: a crocodile, conveying a sense of astonishment.

Does Daniil Medvedev's Italian Open win make him a title favorite for the French Open 2023?

Daniil Medvedev won his first claycourt title and sixth ATP Masters 1000 title, defeating Holger Rune in the final of the Italian Open. He won the rain-delayed match 7-5, 7-5, by delivering a consistent and clean-hitting performance.

Medvedev, who had previously been 0-3 in Rome, won his fifth title of the season and 20th of his career. The final match was also the first in Rome without either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic since 2004.

The Russian's success at the Italian Open demonstrates his versatility as a player, as clay is known to be a challenging surface that requires adaptability and finesse. He proved in Rome that he can excel on different surfaces, which bodes well for his chances at the French Open, which is also played on clay.

Furthermore, Medvedev's performance against top-ranked players at the Italian Open, including Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Holger Rune, underscores his ability to compete at the highest level and defeat formidable opponents.

While it may appear that the withdrawal of "King of Clay" Rafael Nadal makes it easier for Medvedev to move closer to the trophy, this is not the case. Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Holger Rune, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, and other formidable players can pose a significant threat to him.

That said, while the 27-year-old's win in the Italian capital certainly boosts his chances, his performance at Roland Garros will ultimately depend on various factors such as form, physical condition, mental resilience, and the strategies of his opponents.

