Daniil Medvedev doubles down on 'slow courts' stance at Indian Wells but leaves a cheeky note on camera after win

ATP star Daniil Medvedev recently shared his analysis about the court conditions at Indian Wells. The Russian has previously opined that the courts in Indian Wells is the slowest that he has ever played on. He also extended his verdict by leaving a humorous message on the camera screen.

Daniil Medevdev started his BNP Paribas Open campaign on March 8 and beat Bu Yunchaokete 6-2, 6-2 in a littlle over 90 minutes to book his place in the third round.

After his win, Medvedev was asked if he felt the court conditions at Indian Wells are faster than usual. With a grin on his face, the ATP star denied the claim, making it clear that he rather thinks it is opposite of that. He also named Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev as the ones who would support his claim.

"It’s probably the slowest court I’ve ever played in my life. Everyone has a different perspective. Some will find it fast. Some will find it slow. If you ask Sascha or Casper, they’re not gonna say it’s fast. I find it super slow. Probably the slowest I’ve ever played on in my life. It’s always been the case at Indian Wells and I managed to plan good here. I’m looking forward," the Russian said.

Medvedev also extended his verdict by leaving a message on the camera screen. He wrote the final score, along with the match duration and a simple message that read:

"Very fast court :D"

Daniil Medvedev admits to facing difficulties in the first set against Bu Yunchaokete

BNP Paribas Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev's opening round win against Yunchaokete Bu might appear to be one-sided. However, the opening round was where he faced difficulties in coping with the conditions. During the post-match interview, the Russian admitted how the opening set was where he faced troubles.

"The first set was tough but I found a way to get through and played better and better and played a great match," he said.

Daniil Medvedev will next take on 31st seed Alex Michelsen in the third round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The American booked his place in the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over compatriot Colton Smith.

Whoever between Medvedev and Michelsen wins, will take on either tenth seed Tommy Paul or Cameron Norrie in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

