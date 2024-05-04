Daniil Medvedev expressed his views on Pedro Cachin asking Rafael Nadal for his shirt at Madrid, which has become a point of contention in the tennis universe this fortnight.

Nadal turned in a gutsy performance to down Cachin 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3 in their third-round clash at the Madrid Open on Monday (April 29). Following the match, the Argentine expressed his admiration for the 22-time Major winner during their embrace at the net, before making a benign request for the latter's match outfit.

While Rafael Nadal had no qualms with gifting his shirt, British broadcaster David Law caused a furor on social media by questioning Pedro Cachin's act. Nadal's fourth-round victor, Jiri Lehecka, on his part, also admitted that he would stray from making a similar request if he lost to the Spaniard.

Daniil Medvedev doesn't subscribe to the journalist or Lehecka's opinions on the matter, though, if his recent interview with The National is anything to go by. The Russian has claimed that Cachin asking for Nadal's shirt was a "classy move", before alluding to how such moments are hardly seen in tennis.

He also asserted that there were many players whose shirts he would ask for, provided such gestures became increasingly commonplace.

"That was pretty fun from Pedro. I felt like it was a classy move, which we don’t have in tennis. I don’t think I ever had it," Medvedev said.

"I would never have wanted to from one person. If I would do it, I would start collecting, five, 10, here and there. Not my thing to do it with one person. So I would collect many, if it would become a thing," he added.

"I didn't know if I could continue" - Daniil Medvedev on right leg injury that he sustained in Madrid Open QF

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev was enjoying a good run at the 2024 Madrid Open when a right upper leg injury marred his campaign. The Russian picked it up midway through the opening set of his quarterfinal encounter against Jiri Lehecka.

Medvedev eventually took a medical time-out during the first set. After losing it 4-6, the third seed retired from the match. Speaking to the media afterwards, he disclosed that the physio had told him during the injury break that continuing the match could be risky for his body.

"After working with the physio, and then asked him if it could get worse. He told me that if it was a tear, then yes," Medvedev said during his press conference on Thursday.

"If it's a spasm, no. I tried to go play, and my mind wouldn't let me go full throttle, so at the end of the set, I didn't know if I could continue," he added.

The former World No. 1 continued:

"I didn't know if I could continue. I tried to test myself and see how it went, but when I sprinted I felt pain. So I thought there was no need to continue."

