Daniil Medvedev opened up about his decision to retire following the conclusion of the first set in his Madrid Open quarterfinal clash against Jiri Lehecka.

The Russian had established a 3-2 lead over the Czech in the first set. However, he soon sought treatment due to a right upper leg problem. When he returned to action, he needed treatment again, two games later, as his injury issues hampered his movement, especially to his right.

Lehecka capitalized on Medvedev's injury woes and went on to clinch the first set 6-4. Feeling that he would only do himself more damage if he carried on, Medvedev retired, handing the Czech his first opportunity to contest an ATP Masters 1000 semifinal.

Shortly before retiring, Medvedev was captured by the cameras expressing his fear to the physio. The video later surfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am so scared," the Russian told the physio.

The ATP World No. 4 later spoke to the press about the events that led to his retirement. According to the 2021 US Open champion, he could not get his mind to focus on the match after a brief conversation with the physio.

"After working with the physio, and then asked him if it could get worse. He told me that if it was a tear, then yes. If it's a spasm, no. I tried to go play, and my mind wouldn't let me go full throttle, so at the end of the set, I didn't know if I could continue," Medvedev said during a press conference.

The Russian went on to say that he did his best to continue playing, but after feeling pain, he took the difficult decision to retire from the match and exit the tournament.

"I didn't know if I could continue. I tried to test myself and see how it went, but when I sprinted I felt pain. So I thought there was no need to continue," Medvedev added.

Madrid Open retirement marks Daniil Medvedev's second injury concern of the season

Daniil Medvedev (L) and Jiri Lehecka (R) at the 2024 Madrid Open

Medvedev's latest injury marks the second time this season that the Russian is set to spend time on the sidelines. The Russian's first injury concern came on the back of his run to the final of this year's Australian Open.

For the first two sets of the 2024 Australian Open final, Medvedev looked in cruise control against Jannik Sinner. However, from the third set, fatigue crept into the Russian's game. Ultimately, Medvedev cut a jaded and frustrated figure as Sinner turned the tables on him to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

The former ATP World No. 1's fatigue was not a surprise. Four out of his seven matches at the Australian Open were five-setters, with two of them finishing late into the night in Melbourne, which hampered his rest and recovery.

Medvedev had also sustained a right foot injury in Australia. Combined with his exhaustion, it resulted in the Russian withdrawing from two tournaments where he was the defending champion; the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam and the Qatar Open.