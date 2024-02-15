Defending champion Daniil Medvedev follows Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from Qatar Open 2024

Daniil Medvedev has decided not to defend his title at the 2024 Qatar Open, joining a high-profile list of players including Rafael Nadal, who have withdrawn from the tournament in Doha.

Medvedev would have been the top seed at the ATP 250 tournament, due to begin at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on February 19. However, he will not participate as reported by the tournament's official website, thus letting go of the 250 points he earned last year.

Medvedev's withdrawal came just days after 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal announced he would skip the tournament as he is "not ready to compete yet." Nadal returned to the tour at the 2024 Brisbane International after nearly a year away. He also missed the 2024 Australian Open due to an injury sustained in Brisbane.

Medvedev's absence in Doha will provide Jannik Sinner with a golden opportunity to knock the Russian out of the No. 3 spot. Sinner had beaten Medvedev in the 2024 Australian Open final to win his maiden Grand Slam title.

The Italian is currently playing at the ATP 500 Rotterdam Open, another tournament Medvedev won last year but has not participated in this year. Sinner is the top seed and defeated local star Botic van de Zandschulp in the opening round. If the 22-year-old reaches the final of the tournament, he will become the new World No. 3.

Daniil Medvedev has so far only played at the Australian Open this year. He bettered Terence Atmane, Emil Ruusuvouri, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nuno Borges, Hubert Hurkacz and Alexander Zverev before losing to Sinner in his sixth Grand Slam final.

Daniil Medvedev only lost one set on the way to Qatar Open 2023 title

Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev was seeded third at the 2023 Qatar Open behind Andrey Rublev and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Russian began his campaign against qualifier Liam Broady in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. Medvedev downed the Brit 6-4, 6-3.

The 28-year-old then went on to beat Christopher O'Connell in a three-set battle, before downing Auger Aliassime in straight sets. In the final, Medvedev faced three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray in the title contest. The Russian defeated Murray 6-4, 6-4 to win his 17th title on the ATP Tour.

After his triumph at the 2023 Qatar Open, Daniil Medvedev lifted trophies at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Miami Open and Italian Open.