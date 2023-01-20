Daniil Medvedev exit guarantees first-time finalist at Australian Open, bright chances for Sebastian Korda, Felix Auger-Aliassime and others

The surprises keep on coming at the ongoing Australian Open as Sebastian Korda beat two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev in the third round of the Major. The Russian's loss to Sebastian Korda guarantees there will be a first-time finalist at the Australian Open.

Several ATP players, including Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime, have the opportunity to reach their first Major final.

Medvedev kicked off his campaign with impressive wins in the first two rounds. However, he was eliminated by Korda, the son of former Australian Open champion Petr Korda. The match ended 7-6(7), 6-3, 7-6(4) after a spirited display by the 22-year-old.

Korda's triumph over the seventh seed continued the trend of the big guns bowing out early in the competition. Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Casper Ruud, and now Daniil Medvedev have all had their hopes crushed in the early rounds of the Grand Slam.

Given these early exits, a lot of players can reach their maiden Australian Open final if they play their cards right.

"One of these men will be a first-time #AusOpen finalist:(31) Nishioka, (18) Khachanov, (10) Hurkacz, (19) Korda, (3) Tsitsipas, (15) Sinner, Lehecka, (6) Auger-Aliassime," the caption read.

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka beat Mackenzie McDonald in the third round to set up a clash with Karen Khachanov in the fourth round. On January 20, Khachanov beat 2022 US Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe in four sets in the third round in Melbourne.

10th seed Hubert Hurkacz will square off against Korda after the former beat Denis Shapovalov in the third round. Third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face his biggest test of the tournament in the fourth round when he faces Jannik Sinner.

Jiri Lehecka beat two seeded players, Borna Coric and Cameron Norrie, to seal his place in the fourth round where he will face Auger-Aliassime.

How Sebastian Korda and Felix Auger-Aliassime have fared in Grand Slam events

Sebastian Korda at the 2023 Australian Open.

World No. 31 Sebastian Korda made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2020 US Open. In the New York Major, the American lost to Denis Shapovalov in the first round. Korda's best Grand Slam results came at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships and 2020 Roland Garros. On both occasions, the 22-year-old lost in the fourth round.

Since his Grand Slam debut at the 2018 US Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime has fared comparatively better than the American. The Canadian reached the semifinals of the 2021 US Open. Besides his heroics in New York, the 22-year-old also made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open and the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Poll : 0 votes