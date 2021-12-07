Daniil Medvedev is the first player outside Big 4 in 17 years to finish the season in top 2

Daniil Medvedev capped off his incredible 2021 season with a unique record. He is the first men's player outside the famous Big 4 to finish the season ranked inside the top 2 since former World No. 1 Andy Roddick in 2004.

The American held the top spot for 13 weeks from 3 November 2003 to 1 February 2004. Since then men's tennis has been dominated by the quadrumvirate of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray, popularly called the Big 4.

The four went on to have a stranglehold over the year-end top two positions for the next 17 years until Medvedev snapped that streak this season with his No. 2 ranking.

José Morgado @josemorgado



05- RF, RN

06- RF, RN

07- RF, RN

08- RN, RF

09- RF, RN

10- RN, RF

11- ND, RN

12- ND, RF

13- RN, ND

14- ND, RF

15- ND, AM

16- AM, ND

17- RN, RF

18- ND, RN

19- RN, ND

20- ND, RN

21- ND, DM José Morgado @josemorgado Daniil Medvedev in 2021



- US Open, first Grand Slam title

- Davis Cup & ATP Cup

- 63-13 W/L, 2021 leader

- 4 titles

Out of the famous four, Novak Djokovic has practically made the World No. 1 ranking his own. The Serb finished this season as the planet's best player for a record seventh time, eclipsing the legendary Pete Sampras who had six year-end finishes at the pinnacle.

Daniil Medvedev had a slim chance of climbing to the top of the rankings himself after his US Open glory. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion's win at the Paris Masters combined with Medvedev's early exit from the Indian Wells Masters didn't help the Russian's cause.

Daniil Medvedev had his best season both at the individual level and for his country

Daniil Medvedev (2nd from L) celebrates the Russian Tennis Federation's Davis Cup 2021 triumph with his teammates

Daniil Medvedev not only shone at the individual level but he also had a phenomenal season in team events.

The 25-year-old ended the 2021 season the same way he started, bringing glory to Russia. Medvedev led his country to the ATP Cup title in February, while he bid adieu to the year by bringing home Russia's third Davis Cup title last Sunday.

In between, he added four trophies to his cabinet, the biggest of which was, of course, his maiden Grand Slam title at the Flushing Meadows. His other titles came at the Canadian Masters, Mallorca and Marseille, contributing to his amazing, tour-leading 63-13 win-loss record for the season.

Medvedev also made the finals of the Australian Open, the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters in what has been a stellar season.

Having firmly cemented his spot as the world's second-best player, the Russian will now embark on his quest for the No. 1 spot next year.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya