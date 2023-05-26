Daniil Medvedev imitates Carlos Alcaraz's 'glasses' celebration during French Open practice

The Italian Open champion, Daniil Medvedev, has been spotted imitating Carlos Alcaraz's famous 'glasses' celebration at the Roland Garros practice. Medvedev has long been known for replicating and making fun of other athletes, as well as for being imitated himself.

One such incident of mocking by the Russian took place last week at the Italian Open semifinal, where he squared off against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 2021 US Open champion did a winning dance in front of his Greek rival after winning the semifinal fixture at Foro Italico. The special dance was seen as an act of revenge by the Russian after Tsitsipas started the dance-off at the Cincinnati Masters last year.

Another player who loves celebrating victories is Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard has been in prolific form since winning the US Open last September. This year, he has already tasted success at the Indian Wells Masters, the Barcelona Open, and the Madrid Open.

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz did the 'glasses' celebration that caught a lot of attention from the tennis world. The 20-year-old revealed the reason behind his celebration by saying that it comes from his friend group.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



#RolandGarros On the lookout for new dance moves 🕺🏽 On the lookout for new dance moves 🕺🏽#RolandGarros https://t.co/CmeMESkQdT

Nevertheless, Daniil Medvedev has been seen doing a very similar action at the 2023 French Open practice.

The official account of Roland Garros uploaded the picture with the caption "On the lookout for new dance moves". However, the fans were intelligent enough to understand what had been cooking.

Daniil Medvedev is a top contender for the 2023 French Open title

Daniil Medvedev won his first clay-court competition after he defeated Holger Rune in the Italian Open final on May 21.

The 2021 US Open champion dropped only a single set in his whole campaign at the Foro Italico and relinquished the hopes of top names such as Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and Alexander Zverev to win the title. Thus, his current form can be a matter of concern for all the other tennis players.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter Daniil Medvedev was asked if Rafa Nadal’s withdrawal is good news for players at Roland Garros, even though it’s bad news for tennis:



“I think it’s bad news. You never want to see anyone injured & withdraw. Especially someone like Rafa.” Daniil Medvedev was asked if Rafa Nadal’s withdrawal is good news for players at Roland Garros, even though it’s bad news for tennis: “I think it’s bad news. You never want to see anyone injured & withdraw. Especially someone like Rafa.” https://t.co/BR2mY13bKg

Another reason Medvedev is a top contender is that he has recently locked horns with many favorites to win this year's French Open. Hence, the chances of Daniil Medvedev possibly stunning others to win the Roland Garros are quite high.

On the other hand, Carlos Alcaraz suffered an expected and early loss against Fabian Marozsan in the second round of the Rome Masters, but he will be looking forward to closing in on his second Grand Slam title this summer.

Poll : 0 votes