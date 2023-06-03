World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev took to Twitter and showed his support for Scuderia Ferrari at the Barcelona Grand Prix. His appearance at the GP weekend comes days after a defeat at the French Open 2023 to Thiago Seyboth Wild.

On May 30, Medvedev lost a gruelling five-setter to Seyboth Wild, with a final scoreline of 6-7(7-5), 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 3-6, 4-6. Despite the loss, the Russian athlete seems to be maintaining high spirits, choosing to spend his weekend in Barcelona, amid the high-octane atmosphere of Formula 1.

Medvedev's tweet, posted on June 3, features a photograph of himself with the Ferrari team in Barcelona:

"Race weekend in Barcelona! @F1 @ScuderiaFerrari"

In Barcelona, Medvedev was seen in the company of football sensation Robert Lewandowski, who was also attending the event as a guest of Ferrari. Lewandowski, a known motorsport enthusiast, was last seen with the Italian racing team at the Monaco Grand Prix.

This isn't the first time sports personalities have shown their support for Formula 1 teams. The worlds of tennis, football, and Formula 1 have often overlapped, with several athletes from the former two sports taking interest in the thrilling world of motor racing. Barcelona, this weekend, is no exception.

The FIA Formula 1 World Championship, known for its global appeal and high-adrenaline action, is currently underway, with Barcelona hosting the latest round. Ferrari, with a rich history in the championship, is aiming for a strong performance on the Spanish circuit.

The presence of Medvedev and Lewandowski in the Ferrari camp has undoubtedly brought an additional spark of excitement to the event.

Medvedev, who holds a total of 10 ATP titles to his name, is a known car enthusiast and has previously expressed his love for Formula 1.

The Russian tennis star will return to the tennis court after his short break, with the grass court season beginning soon after the French Open. His fans will be hoping for a strong comeback following his recent French Open performance.

French Open loss won't deter Daniil Medvedev's Wimbledon plans

Daniil Medvedev

In a startling upset at the French Open 2023, world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev was defeated in the first round by Thiago Seyboth Wild. The challenging five-set match ended with a scoreline of 6-7(5-7), 7-6(8-6), 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, sending the Russian second seed home early.

Despite this unexpected outcome, Medvedev's ambitions remain undeterred. The top-ranked player is swiftly shifting his focus to the forthcoming Wimbledon Championships starting in July.

The recent setback at the French Open has seemingly spurred Medvedev into action rather than deflated him. His record of 10 ATP titles is indicative of his perseverance and ability to rebound from adversity.

Wimbledon has traditionally posed challenges for Medvedev, with his best performance being a fourth-round exit in 2021. However, he is committed to improving his performance in the grass court Major. Preparations are underway to adjust his strategies and enhance his grass-court skills for a successful season.

As Wimbledon looms, all eyes are on Daniil Medvedev. Fans eagerly await his return to the court, as the Russian star sets out to prove that one setback is not enough to hinder his ambitions.

