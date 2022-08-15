Daniil Medvedev has lowest points tally for a World No. 1 since Roger Federer in 2009

Daniil Medvedev remains the world's top-ranked player despite his opening-round exit at the Canadian Open last week. However, his tally of 6,885 points is the lowest by an ATP World No. 1 since Roger Federer in 2009.

The Russian won his first title of the year at Los Cabos earlier this month but came a cropper at the Canadian Open last week. The defending champion lost in three sets to Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 32.

After dropping nearly 1,000 points following his early exit in Montreal, the World No. 1 is only ahead of second-ranked Alexander Zverev by a mere 125 points. It marks the first time in 13 years an ATP singles No. 1 has less than 7,000 points since Federer in 2009, when he reached all four Major finals, winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

Medvedev is defending 360 points at the Cincinnati Open this week, having made the semifinals last year. If he falls before the quarterfinals and the returning Rafael Nadal goes all the way, the Russian will be knocked off the perch.

Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season so far

Daniil Medvedev has had an up-and-down campaign

Daniil Medvedev has won 31 of his 42 matches this year. He started off his 2022 campaign with a bang, winning nine straight matches to reach the Australian Open final.

The reigning US Open winner was on the cusp of his second Major title in back-to-back Majors when he led Rafael Nadal by two sets to love. However, in an unexpected turn of events, the Spaniard fought back to win a record 21st Major as Medvedev wondered what might have been.

The 26-year-old once again fell to Nadal at his next stop - Acapulco - losing in straight sets in the last four. After making the quarterfinals in Miami, Medvedev was out for a while due to injury.

Daniil Medvedev returned to action in Geneva but lost in the opening round. He made the fourth round at Roland Garros - losing to Marin Cilic. The Russian then reached back-to-back finals on grass - 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle - but came up short in both matches.

After being barred from Wimbledon owing to the Championships' ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to Russia's Ukraine invasion, Medvedev returned to the winner's podium in Los Cabos - not dropping a set all week.

However, his title defense at the Canadian Open ended prematurely. He'll now look for better returns in Cincinnati.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala