"Daniil Medvedev is maybe the best when it comes to moving on the court, but Rafael Nadal can move amazingly even though he is old" - S&C coach Eric Hernandez

Eric Hernandez, who has served as Daniil Medvedev's strength and conditioning coach since 2014, is of the opinion that the World No. 2 is probably the best mover on the tennis court as of now. Apart from the Russian, Hernandez reckons 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is "amazing" in his on-court movement despite his advanced age.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Functional Tennis Podcast, Eric Hernandez remarked that the reigning US Open champion is unparalleled when it comes to court coverage.

Tennis TV @TennisTV 🗣 "Nadal is the greatest fighter in the history of our sport."



🗣 "Daniil's movements are just unbelievable."



Ahead of their semi-final match, Nadal & Medvedev explain what makes the other great! 🗣 "Nadal is the greatest fighter in the history of our sport."🗣 "Daniil's movements are just unbelievable."Ahead of their semi-final match, Nadal & Medvedev explain what makes the other great! https://t.co/UigSlcjLOC

But after much deliberation as to who could rival him, he could only come up with the World No. 4's name. He added that Nadal is a "legend of the game" who is almost as good as Medvedev despite being almost an entire decade older than him.

"I am really focussed on the legs and the movement of the legs, because it is the most important thing for me. It is not easy to give you someone [other than Daniil Medvedev] because, for me, he is maybe the best when it comes to moving on the court," Hernandez said. "Someone like [Rafael] Nadal [is great too]. He is a legend of the sport and he can move amazingly even though he is old."

Mason @masonryrafan Nadal's peak movement is a defence phenomenon... insane lateral movement. Nadal's peak movement is a defence phenomenon... insane lateral movement. https://t.co/R9T6Pzed1d

Rafael Nadal could be back in action at the Madrid Masters, Daniil Medvedev's participation remains uncertain

Daniil Medvedev's participation at the Madrid Masters is under jeopardy

Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev are recovering from their respective injuries at the moment, and while fans can expect the former to be in action at the upcoming Madrid Masters, the latter's participation remains uncertain.

The Mallorcan has already updated fans about his return to the practice courts in a "light training" session following his rib stress fracture. The Russian, meanwhile, hasn't given an official update on his return date from the hernia surgery that originally had him out for between one and two months. However, both Nadal and Medvedev are part of the entry list announced by the tournament on social media.

If they do make it to Madrid, the pair will be joined by a very strong line-up that includes the likes of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, reigning Monte-Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and reigning Miami champion Carlos Alcaraz, among many others.

The 35-year-old is a five-time winner at the event, having won the 2005, 2010, 2013, 2014 and 2017 editions. Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, has never gone past the third round (in three appearances). Overall, he has a 1-3 win/loss record in Madrid, with the sole win coming in the most recent edition in 2021.

The World No. 2 is only defending 90 points at the tournament as a result, while the Spaniard is defending 180 points thanks to a semi-final finish in 2019.

Finally, the World No. 4 continues to lead the 2022 ATP Race to Turin with 3,350 points, whereas the 26-year-old has slipped to fourth position courtesy of Tsitsipas' Monte-Carlo triumph.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala