Daniil Medvedev set to be out of action for 1-2 months owing to a hernia surgery

Daniil Medvedev stunned his fans by announcing via a tweet that he would be out of action for the next one to two months owing to a hernia that needs surgery.

The Russian, who briefly ended Novak Djokovic's 361-week reign at the top of the ATP rankings, failed to regain the coveted spot when he lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Miami Open on Thursday.

Daniil Medvedev @DaniilMedwed Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support. Hi everyone. The last months I have been playing with a small hernia. Together with my team I have decided to have a small procedure done to fix the problem. I will likely be out for the next 1 - 2 months and will work hard to be back on court soon. Thanks for all the support.

Medvedev in action at Roland Garros in 2021

The 26-year-old who won the US Open last year struggled against the Pole during the course of their encounter in Miami and was reported to have suffered bouts of dizziness and fatigue during the match.

Daniil Medvedev was stretched against a similarly inspired Hurkacz while defending his ATP Finals title last November and managed to emerge victorious in Turin. However, he was outplayed physically by Hurkacz, who looked imposing on the day of the Miami Open quarterfinal clash.

Following an unexpected statement on social media, the Russian's participation in the French Open is now in doubt, as is his availability for the Monte Carlo Masters, which begins next week.

Daniil Medvedev made it to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year where he lost to Stefanos Tsisipas of Greece.

Top 3 tussles - Novak Djokovic set to return just as Daniil Medvedev announces break from action

Fans who might have been looking forward to more classics between the top three players in world tennis will now have to wait a while before the World No. 2 hits the courts again.

A five-set humdinger between Nadal and Medvedev in the final of the Australian Open has set the stage for more such clashes this year.

Meanwhile, Djokovic, who regained his World No. 1 position after the Russian failed to reach the semifinals in Miami, has confirmed his participation in the Monte-Carlo Masters and should not have any issues making it to Roland Garros after missing out on the Australian Open.

The French Open begins on May 22, and going by the tweet put out by Medvedev, it is quite unlikely that he will be fit in time to travel to Paris.

Medvedev, who made his debut in the 2015 Kremlin Cup, has made it to the finals of two successive Australian Open championships in 2021 and 2022 and has a total of 13 career titles to his name.

