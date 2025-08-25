  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • "Daniil Medvedev needs professional help" - Boris Becker, John McEnroe's brother Patrick make frustrations clear after Russian's US Open 'meltdown'

"Daniil Medvedev needs professional help" - Boris Becker, John McEnroe's brother Patrick make frustrations clear after Russian's US Open 'meltdown'

By Krutik Jain
Modified Aug 25, 2025 14:34 GMT
Boris Becker, John McEnroe
Boris Becker, John McEnroe's brother Patrick makes frustrations clear after Russian's US Open 'meltdown'. Credit: GETTY

Daniil Medvedev lost his cool after taking another first-round defeat at a Grand Slam this year on Sunday. The Russian tennis star faced a tough defeat in five sets at the hands of France’s Benjamin Bonzi at the 2025 US Open.

Ad

The frustrations were visible on Medvedev's face after the match, which saw him saving the match point in the third set, taking a 6-0 set in the fourth, only to ultimately lose the final set, 6-4. This marked the second straight time that the Frenchman has landed a defeat to Medvedev in the first round of a Grand Slam match.

While Bonzi was celebrating his victory, Medvedev sat down on his bench filled with frustration. Moments later, he started to smash his racquet against the bench and destroyed it.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Seeing this, several legends of the game have passed on comments about the Russian pro's mental state. Boris Becker, the three-time Wimbledon champion, took to X and offered his take on Medvedev:

"We call this “public meltdown “ … I think he needs professional help ?!?"

Apart from Becker, Patrick McEnroe, a respected TV commentator and former USTA player development chief, requested Medvedev to consider taking the rest of the year off. He wrote:

Ad
"And Medvedev needs to take the rest of the year off"

The loss marks another premature exit from a major tournament this year. Earlier, at the Australian Open, he was defeated by a 19-year-old qualifier, Learner Tien. It was a five-setter, going against Medvedev, 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-7(7).

On the clay, he was defeated by Cameron Norrie in the first round of the French Open, 5-7, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 5-7. Bonzi took down Daniil Medvedev at the Wimbledon championship, 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev erupts after the cameraman's unexpected movement leads to chaos.

Daniil Medvedev's frustration started boiling in the third set of the match. During the tiebreak, a fan unexpectedly entered the court, causing a small disruption. Because of this, chair umpire Greg Allensworth granted a first serve to Benjamin Bonzi. This decision didn't sit well with Medvedev as he made his frustration known to the umpire. He called out the chair umpire, saying:

Ad
"Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? He wants to go home guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match not by the hour."

He also referenced Reilly Opelka, calling Allensworth the worst umpire on the tour to further criticise the chair umpire. Some fans in the crowd got behind Daniil Medvedev as well in the process. However, in the end, his comeback went in vain.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by pranavsethii
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications