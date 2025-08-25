WATCH: Daniil Medvedev destroys his racket in anger as his comeback attempt ends in crushing US Open 1R loss after major controversy

Daniil Medvedev's dreadful performance at majors this year continued with another premature exit from a Grand Slam tournament. Medvedev suffered a first-round exit at the 2025 US Open at the hands of France’s Benjamin Bonzi.After facing a harrowing five-set defeat, Medvedev put out the frustration on his racket as he repeatedly smacked his gear on the bench until it was destroyed. It's safe to say he didn't take the loss too kindly, especially after the controversy during the third set. During the tiebreak in the third set, a photographer unexpectedly ventured onto the court at match point for Bonzi. Chair umpire Greg Allensworth halted play and controversially awarded Bonzi a first serve. This left Medvedev fuming at the chair umpire as he shouted:&quot;Are you a man? Are you a man? why are you shaking? What’s wrong huh? He wants to go home guys. He doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match not by the hour.&quot;The crowd supported the Russian and continued to shout, resulting in a five-minute halt during the match. Medvedev acknowledged the support and taunted the chair umpire by blowing some kisses.Daniil Medvedev couldn't make good on his comeback attemptWith the match on the line, Daniil Medvedev came up with a winner to fend off the match point and win the tiebreak 7-5. By winning the third set 7-6, he stayed alive in the match. He followed it up with a clean set where he didn't allow Benjamin Bonzi to win even a single game, as he won the set 6-0. Bonzi was able to break Medvedev's serve in the fifth and final set as he won the game 6-3, 7-5, 6-7(5), 0-6, 6-4.A closer look at the game shows Medvedev leading Bonzi on several fronts, but his ability to cash in on important break point opportunities ultimately cost him his US Open dream. The tightly contested game saw Medvedev hitting 21 aces and winning 6-of-19 break points.Daniil Medvedev has been far from his usual best during the majors this year. At the Australian Open, he was stunned by 19-year-old qualifier Learner Tien in a five-setter: 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 6-1, 6-7(7).At Roland Garros, he crashed out in the first round after suffering another five-set defeat, this time at the hands of Cameron Norrie, losing 5-7, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1, 5-7. Finally, at the All England Club, Medvedev was knocked out in the first round against Bonzi (7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2).