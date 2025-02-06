"Daniil Medvedev is officially cooked" - Fans react to Russian 'spiraling down to irrelevance' with shock 2R loss in Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev found himself at the wrong end of another shock result after losing to World No. 92 Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the ongoing 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. Several tennis fans later came together to assess Medvedev's situation, with the Russian seemingly struggling to rediscover the form that led him to Grand Slam success and the World No. 1 ranking a few years ago.

On Wednesday, February 5, Medvedev and Bellucci locked horns in Rotterdam, and the latter put himself in a commanding position by winning the first set 6-3. However, the No. 7 seeded Russian squared things up later as he saved a match point and clinched the second set 7-6(6). Ultimately though, it was the 23-year-old Italian who emerged victorious after taking the third set 6-3.

Many fans on Reddit suggested that Daniil Medvedev's high-flying days on the ATP Tour are over. The Russian's second-round loss to Bellucci in Rotterdam comes on the back of his defeat at the same stage at the 2025 Australian Open. On that occasion, it was American teenager Learner Tien who astonishingly ousted Medvedev from the year's first Grand Slam.

"It's looking more and more like he is offically cooked," a fan wrote.

"Seriously what’s goin on with Dani, his spiraling down to irrelevance just like Greeko," commented another, drawing a parallel between Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has also struggled in recent times.

"He needs a total reset by taking some time off. His form lately is nothing short of embarrassing for his standards. Also he needs to up the risk and play more aggressive game but he plays more passive and miles behind the baseline it just doesn’t work in the long run," another chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans to Daniil Medvedev's exit from the 2025 Rotterdam Open.

"Med's forehand is just a horrendous shot at this point. I think it's the worst among top players even below Zverev and Hurkacz now. He legit gets absolutely no power on it whatsoever and makes an error whenever he tries to," wrote one fan.

"Medvedev has 1250 points coming off in March. He will be out of the top 10 very soon. His game is just not there," another added.

"Karma for being so rude and demeaning to umpires," yet another fan weighed in, referring to the Russian's tendency to engage in heated arguments with chair umpires.

After the loss, Medvedev addressed retirement speculation regarding him in light of his underwhelming performances and results over the last few months.

"I'm going to continue playing" - Daniil Medvedev after 2R exit from ABN AMRO Open 2025

Daniil Medvedev prepares to return Mattia Bellucci's serve at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev's current wretched run of form stretches back to last year, during which he suffered early exits at several prestigious events such as the Cincinnati Open, Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals. Combined with his disappointments at the 2025 Australian Open and more recently the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, there have been murmurs about the Russian potentially retiring.

However, at a post-match press conference following his loss to Bellucci, Medvedev laid bare his intention to keep going.

"No, I mean, I don’t even know what to say about this. I like tennis, still win a lot of money, so I’m going to continue playing till I can do it. If I drop out of top 100, then I don’t know, but this is probably not going to happen. And I’m pretty sure I can come back strong enough. That’s it," he said.

Daniil Medvedev won the 2021 US Open and the following year, he briefly became the World No. 1. However, the Russian has not won an ATP Tour-level title since the 2023 Italian Open.

