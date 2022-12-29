Daniil Medvedev picks his epic Australian Open final against Rafael Nadal as the craziest match of his life

Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev picked his match against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open 2022 final as the craziest match of his life.

The Spaniard defeated Medvedev after coming back from two sets down and taking the championship in five epic sets 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 to win his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam to surpass Roger Federer's tally of 20.

While speaking to Julie Marie on his YouTube channel, the Russian picked the epic Australian Open final in 2022 when asked which match of his he considered the craziest.

"I had so many, I want to say the match against Rafa. I hated the match because I lost but it was a crazy match," revealed Medvedev.

The World No. 7 also gave a shout-out to his two semifinals at the Australian Open in 2021 and 2022 and mentioned that the atmosphere made the matches "crazy".

"Honestly, the matches I played against Tsitsipas twice in the semifinals, they were crazy because we know there is a big Greek community in Australia. I think apart from Greece, it's the biggest community in the world. So there you go to the stadium, yeah it's a pretty crazy atmosphere. I managed to win twice so I have the good memories in the semifinals," added the Russian.

Daniil Medvedev looks back on his final against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Medvedev accepts his runners-up trophy at the 2022 Australian Open

In an interview, the Russian revealed that his loss against Rafael Nadal in Melbourne in 2022 was an important experience for him.

He pointed out that he should have closed out the match when he was leading two sets to love and 3-2, 40-0 in the third.

"Then there was this final against Rafa. I would have liked to do better, to win it, I was in front. Obviously, just after a loss like the one in the Australian Open final, for a few days, even a few weeks, it's hard for me. It's complicated," Medvedev said.

He mentioned that he took the loss as a life lesson and believes the match helped him in making progress as a human being.

"But once again, when I look back, I tell myself that it's experience, it's life. All this made me progress as a human being. I understood some things. I understood that, sometimes in life, things don't always go my way! So I try to see things a little differently now," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes