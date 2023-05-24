Daniil Medvedev was all smiles as he posed with his family, including wife Daria Medvedeva and baby daughter Alisa, after winning the 2023 Italian Open.

Medvedev won his maiden claycourt title at the Masters 1000 in Rome on Sunday, May 21, beating Holger Rune 7-5, 7-5. The Russian had coach Gilles Cervara and his wife Daria in the stands to witness his astonishing triumph.

Medvedev has now shared some highlights from his successful trip to Rome. The former World No. 1, who welcomed his first child - Alisa - in October 2022, was captured unwinding with the seven-month-old.

Daniil Medvedev also posed for a picture with the Italian Open trophy alongside his wife and daughter. The 27-year-old shared a few other images too from his time with the family in the Italian capital.

Medvedev had previously spoken about the positive influence daughter Alisa has had on him and his wife.

“It's amazing. It's just amazing emotions. She is a pure beauty. I'm really happy to have them both in my life,” the new father had said.

The Russian has looked happy to have his family by his side on tour of late. He had previously opened up about his daughter feeling his absence during his days on tour.

“I'm not sure if she cares about whether I have a title or not because probably she would be happier if I come home over there,” he had said. “I don't think my daughter cares if it's a 1000 or a 500."

Many believe Alisa has been a sort of lucky charm for Daniil Medvedev. Since becoming a father seven months ago, the 2021 US Open champion has added six titles to his name.

"I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world" – Daniil Medvedev after Italian Open win and ahead of the French Open

Daniil Medvedev has lifted 20 career titles at 20 different tournaments so far in his career

Daniil Medvedev has secured a top-two seeding at the upcoming 2023 French Open, thanks to his triumph at the Italian Open.

Medvedev recently reflected on his surprising success on the red dirt, where he has encountered unfavorable results more often than not. The World No. 2 stated that he tries to believe in his abilities even if the odds are stacked against him.

“I always want to believe in myself, I always try to do my best and I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world,” the Russian said after the victory.

Medvedev also expressed happiness at proving his capabilities with the Italian Open title.

“I'm really happy that I managed to do it and prove to myself and everybody that I'm capable of doing it,” he said.

