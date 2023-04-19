Daniil Medvedev recently shared adorable pictures from his daughter’s baptism ceremony, which also had his colleagues Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov as guests.

Medvedev and his wife Daria welcomed their first child, daughter Alisa, on October 14, 2022.

The Russian tennis player, who resides in Monaco with his family, organized a baptism ceremony for his sixth-month-old daughter, just before the recently concluded Monte-Carlo Masters.

Medvedev’s colleagues and friends Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov were also present as guests to mark the special event. In fact, it was revealed that Andrey Rublev is now part of Medvedev’s family after accepting the role of Alisa’s godfather.

On Tuesday, April 18, Daniil Medvedev took to social media to share a first glimpse of his daughter as he showcased pictures from her baptism ceremony.

In the first snap, the 27-year-old and his family posed with godmother and godfather Andrey Rublev.

“A day to remember,” he captioned the adorable Instagram post.

Rublev recently revealed his duties as a godfather to his compatriot’s daughter. The Monte-Carlo Masters champion stated that he is responsible for nurturing Alisa’s belief in God, inculcating kindness in her, and also has to pray for her wellbeing every day.

“Now I am responsible for making her believe in God. I also have to pray for her every day, and also make sure that she does not take off her cross, that she grows up as a good and kind person!” Rublev said in a recent interview with Championat.

The Russian also joked that he thus had more responsibilities towards the child than her father Daniil Medvedev.

“As a result, the step turned out to be responsible, because the priest made such a speech that I even said: ‘What should Danya do then, since I have to follow this?’ To which the priest said that Daniil must support his family. I asked if it was possible to change, because it looks like I have many times more responsibility than Dani,” he joked.

"We do the same job, that creates a bond" – Daniil Medvedev lists Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov as best friends alongside others

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev at the 2023 Dubai Tennis Championships

Daniil Medvedev was recently asked who his best friends on tour were. The 2021 US Open champion revealed that he is close with his compatriots, including Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov, as well as Belarus’ Ilya Ivashka.

“Everyone I know from juniors. Everyone I played team competitons with. Everyone I played team competitons with. So Karen, Andrey, Ilya Ivashka, Roman Safiullin," Medvedev said in a video by the ATP Tour.

The former World No. 1 went on to call his friends “kind, happy and fun” and stated that the group has been together since their junior days. Medvedev added that as they are in the same profession, they have an unbreakable bond.

"We've known each other since we were 10 years old. We've spent a lot of good moments together. We do the same job, that creates a bond which I think you cannot really break after," he remarked.

