Daniil Medvedev recently did a family photoshoot alongside his wife, Daria, and their daughter, Alisa in New York after his loss at the 2023 US Open final.

Novak Djokovic defeated Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 at Flushing Meadows on Sunday, September 10 to secure his 24th Grand Slam title. The Serbian superstar become the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era, overtaking Serena Williams' total of 23.

Following the defeat, Medvedev took to social media to share a series of photographs of himself alongside Daria and Alisa. The pictures were captured in a luxury urban hotel 'Aman New York.'

Medvedev also expressed his gratitude to the hotel management for graciously accommodating him and his family, ensuring that their stay was comfortable and making it feel like their "home away from home".

"Thank you for such an amazing family stay @aman @amannewyork Feels like home away from home in NYC ❤️," Medvedev cationed his Instagram post.

"A lot of regrets, but many more guys have a lot of regrets playing Novak Djokovic in the final of a Slam" - Daniil Medvedev after US Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

Daniil Medvedev expressed his regret over the missed opportunities that led to his defeat against Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2023 US Open.

Following his defeat, during the post-match press conference, Medvedev expressed his disappointment, specifically highlighting his loss in the exhausting 104-minute second set, where he missed a crucial set point.

"Yeah, good moment. That's what happens sometimes. Second set was up and down, I could have won, he breaks me, we kind of think maybe the match is over but I have to fight till the last point. I managed to break back. In my mind I'm, like, let's go for it, come on. But I didn't manage to raise my level as in the second set," Daniil Medvedev said.

The former World No. 1 acknowledged that he struggled to maintain his level in the third set, resulting in a surge of unforced errors and poor decision-making on his behalf.

"I think physically I was a little bit tired also, and he kind of maybe sensed this victory, so physically he will manage to step up. In my mind I was thinking I have to continue this physical battle, but actually didn't manage to in the third set, and that's why I started to miss a little bit more, a little bit worse decisions, for sure," he added.

Daniil Medvedev also expressed his remorse and regrets over the defeat. He highlighted that numerous players have encountered comparable sentiments when facing Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam final.

"Yeah, a lot of regrets, but at the same time, 24 other finalists, 23 other finalists? Anyway, many more guys have a lot of regrets playing him in the final of a slam," he said, with a smile.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis