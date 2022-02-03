Daniil Medvedev pulls out of Rotterdam Open due to fatigue, Andy Murray receives wildcard

World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev has withdrawn from the 2022 Rotterdam Open, which is scheduled to begin next week. The Russian said he was not ready to compete so soon after his grueling Australian Open campaign.

"Unfortunately I will not play in Rotterdam this year. I just got back from Australia and am not ready to compete. Rotterdam is one of the favorite stops on the Tour and Richard (Krajicek) does a great job for the players there. I look forward to coming back in the future,” the US Open champion said in a statement.

Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final after being two-sets-to-love up. The Russian was chasing his second Grand Slam title.

Despite withdrawing from Rotterdam, Medvedev is still scheduled to play in Acapulco later this month.

The World No. 2 has had a grueling few months since winning his maiden Major at last year's US Open. He has appeared at the 2021 Indian Wells Masters, Paris Masters, ATP Finals, Davis Cup, and this year's ATP Cup.

Jannik Sinner has also withdrawn from the Rotterdam Open. The Italian, who reached the last eight in Melbourne, recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the spate of withdrawals, the tournament still has a packed field, which includes the likes of Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Hubert Hurkacz and Denis Shapovalov.

Former champions Andy Murray and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga replace Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner in Rotterdam

Andy Murray, who won the 2009 Rotterdam Open, has been handed a wildcard to compete at this year's event. The Brit, who is ranked No. 102 in the world, replaces Medvedev in the draw. The three-time Slam champion has also received wildcards for ATP events in Dubai and Doha.

2017 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, meanwhile, will replace Jannik Sinner. The Frenchman has battled a series of injuries the past few months and is only just returning to the tour.

Local favorites Tallon Griekspoor and Botic van de Zandschulp are the other wildcard entrants to the ATP 500 event.

Edited by Arvind Sriram