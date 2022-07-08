Daniil Medvedev receives a special cake from ATP to commemorate his reclamation of the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev received a beautiful cake from the ATP to celebrate his success at reclaiming the World No. 1 spot from his arch-rival Novak Djokovic.

Daniil Medvedev with his special cake

The 26-year-old shared a video on his Instagram story where he was seen holding the special cake that ATP gifted him for his achievement. He also received a stuffed animal wearing a t-shirt with his name and ranking printed on it.

The stuffed animal wearing a t-shirt with Medvedev's name and ranking on it

Following a shocking 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to Gael Monfils at the Indian Wells Masters, Medvedev, who was the first player outside of the 'Big 4' to reach the top spot in the ATP rankings in 18 years, lost the coveted position to Novak Djokovic - the man he claimed it from.

However, the Russian once again reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking from the Serb following the ATP's announcement of not awarding ranking points to those who are competing at the All England Club. As a result, the three-time defending champion will lose the points he earned in 2021 regardless of his result. Djokovic is currently in the final and faces Nick Kyrgios in his pursuit of a seventh SW19 title.

"It is great news, I am happy to be able to defend my title"- Daniil Medvedev

2021 US Open - Day 14

The Russian World No. 1 could not play at Wimbledon after the grasscourt Major banned Russian and Belarusian players from participating at the event due to the invasion of Ukraine. The US Open, on the other hand, didn't follow the same path as SW19, announcing that players from the two countries would be permitted to compete at Flusing Meadows. They will, however, have to compete with neutral flags.

Medvedev, who is this year's defending champion, hailed the US Open's decision by calling it "great news."

“It’s great news,” Medvedev said, "I’ve always said I will follow the rules and play where I can play. I just want to show my best tennis."

The 26-year-old also acknowledged happiness at being able to defend his maiden Major title. The Russian defeated Novak Djokovic in straight-sets, denying him calendar Slam in the process.

“I’m happy to be able to defend my title," Medvedev said. "I have some amazing memories from last year. That was one of the most special tournaments for me."

