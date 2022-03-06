Daniil Medvedev & other Russian players could've been banned from ATP tour if they didn't remove Russian flag from their social media: Reports

A few days ago, news of Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov removing the Russian flag from their respective Instagram handles left the tennis universe reeling. Now, multiple reports have claimed that Russian players may have been pressured into removing their nationality from social media to avoid sanctions from the ATP.

Earlier this week, Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine was met with universal condemnation from tennis' governing bodies, who made their position clear in a statement. They also claimed that both male and female players from Russia would be allowed to compete at Grand Slams and other events on their respective professional tours.

However, they insisted in the same breath that Russian pros wouldn't be allowed to compete at tournaments under their nation's name or flag. While this caveat seems mostly harmless, a report from a Russian news outlet has given rise to a new host of claims.

The report from a local daily called RIA Novosti suggests that one of the implications of the ATP's statement was that Russian players cannot endorse their nationality even outside the sport. They cited an insider from the men's governing body as their source.

"Medvedev and Khachanov were forced to remove the Russian flag from their profiles under the threat of being banned from the tour,” an ATP source reportedly told RIA Novosti.

Medvedev and Khachanov are yet to comment on the matter.

Ukrainian Tennis Federation had previously asked ITF to ban Daniil Medvedev & co. from international events, including all 4 Majors

The conflict between the two countries also prompted the Ukrainian Tennis Federation to beckon the ITF to prevent Russian players like Medvedev and Rublev from playing at international events, which includes Grand Slam tournaments. That, however, will most likely not happen, considering how the ATP has already given their word concerning the Russians' eligibility at the Majors.

Russian Tennis Federation president Shamil Tarpischev, on his part, didn't have any problems with Medvedev & co. removing the Russian flag from their social media accounts, and even went as far as to call it a "necessary measure."

“I haven’t talked to Daniil yet. But now there are such sanctions, the IOC prohibits the use of our Russian flag. Even on social media. This is a necessary measure,” he said.

