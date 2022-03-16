Daniil Medvedev's 3 weeks as World No. 1 makes it the 3rd shortest stint in ATP history: Here's how he can reclaim the spot from Novak Djokovic at the Miami Masters

Daniil Medvedev is all set to relinquish his hold on the World No. 1 spot this coming Monday, following his third-round exit from the 2022 Indian Wells Masters. The Russian had to reach at least the quarterfinals to retain his grip on the position, but his loss means Novak Djokovic will rise to the top once again for his 362nd week atop the ATP rankings.

The soon-to-be World No. 2's three-week reign as World No. 1 makes it the third shortest stint in ATP history. The only two players who have spent less time as World No. 1 are Carlos Moya (two weeks) and Pat Rafter (one week).

However, all is not lost for the reigning US Open champion. With the Serb not playing at the Miami Masters, Medvedev has a shot at replacing the 20-time Grand Slam champion by the time the ATP 1000 event comes to an end.

As of now, the 26-year-old has 8615 ranking points to his name, while Djokovic has 8465. The former will lose 250 points from his 2021 Open 13 Provence title on March 21, taking him down to 8365 points, 100 behind the 34-year-old.

At the Miami Open, Djokovic is defending 45 points courtesy of his fourth-round finish in the 2019 edition (he did not play in 2021). Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, is defending 180 points thanks to his quarterfinal run in the 2021 edition.

This brings them both to 8420 and 8185 points respectively after the deduction takes place on April 4. To bridge that 235 point difference, the Russian has to reach at least the semifinals.

A semifinal exit (360 points) will take Medvedev to 8545 points when the Monte-Carlo Masters rolls around in the second week of April. If he finishes as the runner-up (600 points), the World No. 1 will have 8785 points and a trophy run (1000 points) will take him all the way up to 9185 points.

Daniil Medvedev has never gone past the quarterfinals at the Miami Masters before

Daniil Medvedev needs to put in the performance of a lifetime in Miami to reclaim the top spot

While Daniil Medvedev has fared better at the Miami Masters when compared to Indian Wells, history is not on his side going into the tournament. With at least a semifinal result required, the Russian will have to give his career-best performance at the ATP 1000 event to snatch the World No. 1 position from Novak Djokovic.

The reigning US Open champion's best finish has been reaching the quarterfinals, which he achieved last year. Top seed Daniil Medvedev defeated three unseeded players but fell to the first seeded player he faced in the tournament -- seventh seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

In 2019, he progressed as far as the fourth round but could not make it past fourth seed Roger Federer. Interestingly, the 26-year-old's biggest win came in 2018, when he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas (also unseeded) as an unseeded player. However, he succumbed to a defeat in the second round against fourth seed Alexander Zverev.

