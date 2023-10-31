Daniil Medvedev’s coach Gilles Cervara recently hinted that the Russian might follow the example of Novak Djokovic and reduce his commitments in the future while focusing on the most important tournaments.

Cervara made this remark in an exclusive interview with Ubitennis following Medvedev's defeat to Jannik Sinner in three sets, 7-6(7), 4-6, 6-3, in the final of the 2023 Vienna Open.

Medvedev, currently ranked No. 3 in the world, has had a phenomenal season, winning five titles, including two ATP 1000 Masters titles in Rome and Miami. He has also reached four finals, including the US Open and Indian Wells.

Cervara, who has helped the Russian win 20 ATP tour singles titles and reach a career-high ranking of World No. 1, shared his insights on whether Medvedev would reduce his tour commitments in the coming years.

Cervara compared Medvedev’s situation to that of Djokovic, who has been very selective with his schedule in recent years. The Serb, who recently achieved a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, has played only 10 tournaments this year and won five, including three Majors.

"It’s a question that only top players when they have more experience can afford to ask themselves," Cervara said. "A bit like Novak [Djokovic] who now does not play all the tournaments and focuses only on the most important ones. But you can afford to make these considerations only if you win and it’s a question we will start to ask ourselves also with Daniil."

Cervara stated that Medvedev has already proven himself as one of the best players in the world and that he does not need to play every tournament to maintain his level.

"He [Medvedev] is now 27 years old, runs a lot, has a taxing tennis game. He has already won the most important tournaments and consequently, he will have to focus on those and perhaps set aside some lesser ones," he added.

"I don't think he's going to go more than 45 years old" - Daniil Medvedev jokes about Novak Djokovic's longevity

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev recently made a humorous remark about Novak Djokovic’s career span, saying he would not play tennis past the age of 45.

Djokovic won his 12th Grand Slam after turning 30 when he triumphed at the 2023 US Open last month. The Serb has claimed 12 of the 23 Majors he has participated in since 2017 – four Australian Opens, two French Opens, four Wimbledon Championships, and two US Open.

Medvedev teased Djokovic about his durability ahead of the 2023 US Open.

"Him being back is great. I always said I want him to play every tournament, especially even if at the moment he seems super young, there's going to be one moment, we don't know when, 45 years old, 40 years old, he's going to stop. I think that's the reality," Medvedev said. "I don't think he's going to go more than 45 years old or something."

Daniil Medvedev is currently gearing up for his second-round match against Grigor Dimitrov on Wednesday, November 1, at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he is seeded third.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis