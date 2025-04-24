Daniil Medvedev's disdain for clay highlighted in amusing TikTok

It is no secret to tennis fans that Daniil Medvedev isn't a big fan of the clay surface. He has even explicitly expressed his disdain for it while playing on it. Now with the European clay swing upon us, a hilarious TikTok highlighting how the Russian's opinion on clay hasn't changed has been making rounds on social media.

Medvedev is currently gearing up to compete at the 2025 Madrid Masters. It was the 2021 edition of this tournament when the Russian infamously stated, 'I don't want to play here on this surface,' and after receiving a soft warning from the chair umpire for being careful as he may harm the surface by swing his racket on it, eh responded, 'I cannot do damage to a bad surface. It's already damaged.'

Now, four years later, he is back in Madrid and is still in the hunt for his first title at the tournament. However, Tennis Warehouse (a popular online tennis store) decided to create a hilarious TikTok highlighting how Daniil Medvedev is still a fan of the surface.

The TikTok is from the POV (Point of view) of Medvedev's coach, who is trying to look for the former World No. 1 for clay court training. After numerous attempts, we finally find Medvedev, whose hilarious attempt to hide behind the tree is bound to leave viewers amused.

Medvedev hasn't been enjoying the best of seasons, failing to reach even a single final during the initial part of the season, when tournaments are mainly contested on the hardcourts, his forte. Now, tennis has headed to the European clay swing, where the Russian kicked off his campaign at the Monte-Carlo Masters as the ninth seed and lost in the third round to eighth seed Alex de Minaur.

It is worth noting that it has been almost two years since the 29-year-old has lifted a title, and funny enough, his last title came on clay at the 2023 Italian Open in Rome. Though there have been many highs and lows in his career, the Russian recently talked about what he liked about his tennis journey.

"There was not a single person in the world who believed I would become #1 and win a slam" - Daniil Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev at the 2021 US Open - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev recently opened up about one of his favorite aspects of his tennis journey, which was how he wasn't really touted by many to be a player who would achieve the results he did, winning the US Open and reaching the World No.1.

"What I like about my tennis journey is that, if you saw me at 14 years old, at 18, at 21, I always played decent tennis but I think there was not a single person in the world who believed I would become #1 and win a slam," Medvedev told Bolshe

Coming to tennis, Daniil Medvedev will kick off his 2025 Madrid Open campaign against Laslo Djere. The Russian leads their rivalry 2-1.

